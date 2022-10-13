Utah Football Receives Commitment From Idaho Tight End

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football program received a commitment from three-star tight end CJ Jacobsen from Meridian, Idaho on Thursday.

CJ Jacobsen is a nice addition to the Utah football program that has a recent history of great tight ends. He announced his commitment to the Utes on his Twitter account it’s Thursday.

CJ Jacobsen Commits To Utah Football

Jacobsen is listed as a 6’5, 230-pound tight end from Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho. According to 247Sports, Jacobsen is the No. 47 tight end in the country and the second-ranked prospect in the state of Idaho.

He received Scholarship offers from Utah, NC State, Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Idaho State, Liberty, Louisville, Nevada, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, and Wisconsin.

Utah’s Offensive scheme is appealing to tight ends on the recruiting trail. Dalton Kincaid is second on the team with 23 receptions, 324 yards, and leads the team with 5 receiving touchdowns. Brant Kuithe had 19 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns in four games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Jacobsen is the only tight end to verbally commit to Utah in the 2023 class. He is the 15th prospect to commit to Kyle Whittingham’s program. That list includes four-star safety Randon Fontenette, four-star running back Michael Mitchell, three-star athlete Carlos Wilson, three-star cornerback CJ Blocker, three-star LB Owen Chambliss, three-star offensive tackle Roger Alderman, three-star linebacker Johnathan Hall, three-star athlete Dijon Stanley, three-star QB Mack Howard, three-star safety Brock Fonoimoana, three-star defensive lineman Jo’Laison Landry, three-star Tooele HS athlete Mateaki Helu, three-star wide receiver Kainoa Carvalho, and three-star defensive end Jonah Leaea.

The 20th-ranked Utah Utes are coming off of a loss to the UCLA Bruins in Pasadena last week. They return to Rice-Eccles Stadium to face the seventh-ranked and undefeated USC Trojans on Saturday, October 15 at 6:00 pm MT on FOX.

