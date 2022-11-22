Utah Football Ready For Final Regular Season Game At Colorado

THE GAME

The No. 10 The University of Utah Football team is set to wrap up the 2022 regular season with its second straight road game as they head to Boulder, Colo., to take on the Colorado Buffaloes. The game is set for a 2 pm MT kick on Saturday, Nov. 26 are Pac-12 Networks.

FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can get behind the scenes views and live updates during all games this season on social media by following the Utes on Twitter (@Utah_Football | @UtahAthletics) and Instagram (@UtahFootball | @UtahAthletics), and by visiting www.UtahUtes.com. Fans can also search #GOUTES and #UBOYZ on social media for conversations about Utah Football.

ON THE ROAD

Utah is 255-261-12 all-time when playing on the road, including a 25-25 record in regular season conference games since joining the Pac-12 – only losing five league road games since 2019. Utah’s last win over the Buffaloes in Boulder was in 2020 when the Utes scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to beat No. 21 Colorado, 38-21.

BY THE NUMBERS

• With a win, the Utes will have won six straight against Colorado.

• Utah is Bowl eligible for the 14th time in the Whittingham era.

• The Utes rank in the top-15 nationally in both third (7th, 51%) and fourth down (12th, 62.5%) conversions.

• Utah is 10th in the FBS in turnovers gained, recording 22 through 11 games.

• Utah is only allowing 213.8 passing yards per game, which tops the Pac-12.

NEED TO KNOW

• Utah is currently 59-44 (.572) all-time in Pac-12 games since joining the league in 2011.

• Through 11 games, Utah leads the Pac-12 in fourth down defense (.333), first Downs defense (175), passing yards allowed (213.8), punt return defense (0.60), time of possession (33:44) and total defense (329.5).

• Utah is one of six Power Five programs that currently rank in the top-25 nationally in scoring offense and scoring defense.

• The Utes also rank in the top-25 in both total offense and total defense.

• Utah has produced 284 first downs through 11 games, which ranks eighth in the FBS.

• Utah is 23-15 in games when ranked in the CFP poll since the CFP’s Inception in 2014.

• Utah has eight consecutive years of winning seasons, dating back to 2014. The Utes have finished with a winning season in 15 of Whittingham’s 17 years as head coach.

• The Utes have won the Pac-12 South Title four times (2021, 2019, 2018, shared title in 2015), including three in the last four seasons, winning the Championship game in 2021.

• Utah has sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 76 consecutive games, dating back to the 2010 season opener. Utah set a new season attendance record in 2022, bringing in 52,057 per game.

TIE BREAKER SCENARIOS

For Utah Football to claim a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game, the following needs to occur:

Utah beats Colorado

Washington beats Washington State

Oregon State beats Oregon

UCLA beats California

This would create a three-way tie between Utah, Oregon and Washington. Utah would then have the highest combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents between Oregon and Washington, and would then advance to the championship.