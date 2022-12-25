Utah Football ‘Paints It Red’ In Their Rose Bowl Return

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football says, “I see a [white uniform] and I want it painted red”. Last season in their Rose Bowl debut, the Utes impressed in their throwback all-white uniforms. In their return to the Rose Bowl, Utah chooses to go the same route, only with their red throwback jersey and helmet.

PAINT IT RED 🌹 pic.twitter.com/fnNou1TVFu — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 25, 2022

A Closer Look At The Details

In the 2022 Rose Bowl Utah wowed wearing their throwback all-white uniforms with the addition of the Rose Bowl logo patch on the jersey and a rose nestled between the interlocking Us on the helmet.

The Utes opted to go more or less the same route. In 2023, Utah will be the “home” team, meaning they can wear a color on their jerseys. Instead of their white throwback jerseys, the Utes will wear their red version. They will also don their candy-apple red throwback helmets. Both the jersey and helmets like the year before will be adorned with roses.

Utah football dropped their big Rose Bowl uniform reveal on Christmas Eve evening before the team departs for Los Angeles/Pasadena for “The Grandaddy of them All” on the following Tuesday.

Put It In The Louvre

Over the summer the Utes’ helmet from their first Rose Bowl game against Ohio State was put in the Rose Bowl Museum on the stadium grounds.

Causing quite the stir, the white helmet featured Utah’s red interlocking U logo with a red rose tucked in between. The rose featured the number 22 on one of the petals – a nod to Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe who both wore the number 22 before their tragic deaths just nine months apart during the 2021 football season.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 am–12 pm) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports