Utah football likely to face Penn State in the Rose Bowl

Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin holds up the Trophy and celebrates with teammates after Utah defeated Southern California 47-24 in the Pac-12 Conference Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

The University of Utah knows it will be playing in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, it’s just a matter of who the opponent will be.

As everyone awaits the New Year’s Six pairings to be released on ESPN Sunday at 2:30 pm, projections Universally have the Utes matching up in Pasadena against Penn State, which finished the regular season 10-2 overall and 7-2 in an always- loaded Big Ten East. That conference mark was good for third in the East Division behind Big Ten Champion Michigan and Ohio State.

With the Wolverines and Buckeyes both likely bound for the College Football Playoff, the Rose Bowl is left to select the next-highest-ranked Big Ten team, which, as of last week, was the Nittany Lions. The final CFP Top 25 will also be released during the ESPN broadcast at 2:30 pm

The only real Utah-related intrigue on Sunday involves, not its Rose Bowl opponent, but rather where it finishes in the final poll.

The Utes checked in at No. 11 last week after beating Colorado, but will rise after their 47-24 Rout of No. 4 USC is Friday night to win the Pac-12 Championship game for the second straight season. The program’s best-ever CFP Top 25 finish is No. 11, accomplished in 2019 and again in 2021.

Also, it will be worth noting whether or not Utah finishes above USC, whose only two losses are to the Utes. The Trojans appear in line to grab an NY6 at-large berth, which would send them to the Cotton Bowl, likely against AAC Champion Tulane. The Green Wave will qualify for the NY6 as the highest-ranked Group of Five team.

The Tribune will update this story.