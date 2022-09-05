Utah Football Hosts Southern Utah Saturday For Hall Of Fame Game
Football
THE GAME
The No. 7 University of Utah Utes are ready to open their home slate of the 2022 season with a Matchup against Southern Utah on Saturday, Sept. 10 inside Rice-Eccles Stadium. The game will kick off at 11:30 am MT on Pac-12 Networks.
FOLLOW ALONG
HOME SWEET HOME
Utah is 106-36 (.746) in Rice-Eccles Stadium (1998-present), recording its 100th win in the historic stadium in 2020. Utah is 78-25 in RES during the Kyle Whittingham era, including four undefeated home seasons in 2008 (6-0), 2009 (6-0), 2019 (7-0) and 2021 (6-0). Utah has won 19 of its last 20 home games, which includes a streak of 11 in a row from Oct. 6, 2018 – Nov. 30, 2019.
BY THE NUMBERS
• Utah has won eight straight games inside Rice-Eccles Stadium.
• Utah only had 15 penalty yards in week one, the third-least in the FBS.
• Utah’s game vs. Southern Utah will be just the second time the Utes have faced an opponent from the WAC.
• With a win on Saturday, the Utes will have won 149 games against the Division I programs in the state of Utah.
• Saturday’s game vs. Southern Utah will mark Whittingham’s 216th game at the helm.
NEED TO KNOW
• Utah is 27-4 in regular season non-conference games since joining the Pac-12 in 2011 and is 19-1 at home during that era.
• Utah is 15-2 in home openers under Kyle Whittingham.
• Utah has eight consecutive years of winning seasons, dating back to 2014. The Utes have finished with a winning season in 15 of Whittingham’s 17 years as head coach.
• Utah was picked to finish first in the Pac-12 in the preseason poll, receiving 26 first-place votes.
• The Utes have won the Pac-12 South Title four times (2021, 2019, 2018, shared title in 2015), including three in the last four seasons, winning the Championship game in 2021.
• The Utes had 13 student-athletes earn preseason All-Pac-12, tying for a league-high six first-team selections in Cole Bishop (S), Braeden Daniels (OL), Van Fillinger (DE), Brant Kuithe (YOU), Clark Phillips III (CB) and Tavion Thomas (RB).
• Utah ranked No. 7 in the Preseason AP Poll, the highest preseason ranking in program history.
• Utah has sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 70 consecutive games, dating back to the 2010 season opener. Utah increased its stadium capacity from 45,807 to 51,444 with the expansion of the Ken Garff Red Zone in 2021.