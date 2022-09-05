Utah Football Hosts Southern Utah Saturday For Hall Of Fame Game

THE GAME

The No. 7 University of Utah Utes are ready to open their home slate of the 2022 season with a Matchup against Southern Utah on Saturday, Sept. 10 inside Rice-Eccles Stadium. The game will kick off at 11:30 am MT on Pac-12 Networks.

FOLLOW ALONG

HOME SWEET HOME

Utah is 106-36 (.746) in Rice-Eccles Stadium (1998-present), recording its 100th win in the historic stadium in 2020. Utah is 78-25 in RES during the Kyle Whittingham era, including four undefeated home seasons in 2008 (6-0), 2009 (6-0), 2019 (7-0) and 2021 (6-0). Utah has won 19 of its last 20 home games, which includes a streak of 11 in a row from Oct. 6, 2018 – Nov. 30, 2019.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Utah has won eight straight games inside Rice-Eccles Stadium.

• Utah only had 15 penalty yards in week one, the third-least in the FBS.

• Utah’s game vs. Southern Utah will be just the second time the Utes have faced an opponent from the WAC.

• With a win on Saturday, the Utes will have won 149 games against the Division I programs in the state of Utah.

• Saturday’s game vs. Southern Utah will mark Whittingham’s 216th game at the helm.