Utah Football Has Fun With The Spirit Halloween Costume Trend

SALT LAKE CITY- You’ve probably seen the meme trend by now where people take a Spirit Halloween package and Photoshop it with a costume of their choice- often poking fun at very mundane, Everyday life things such as work. Utah football decided to take the trend into their own hands, creating a Kyle Whittingham costume kit and the things it includes are spot on.

Included In The Spirit Halloween Coach Whittingham Kit

Obviously, you can’t be Utah head football Coach Kyle Whittingham without some of his signature catchphrases, so the Spirit Halloween costume kit naturally comes with a voice box full of the all-time greats.

“Respect the process,” and “the hay is never in the barn” are just a few phrases included.

Next up of course, is a replica Pac-12 Championship Trophy. Not only is winning the Pac-12 Title Whittingham’s most recent accomplishment with the Utes, but it also might be his Greatest in a long list of great accomplishments.

The package also goes on to include your pretty standard coaching accessories – a whistle and ball cap.

The best Kyle Whittingham accessory included though? Inflatable calves.

Since after the 2008 season, Whittingham has notoriously been very dedicated to his workouts and his toned calves have been the talk of many media pundits through the years.

Other Noteworthy Utah Football Halloween Fun

It appears quarterback Cam Rising has been a very popular Halloween costume choice among Ute fans both kids and adults in 2022. One fan, a kid, deemed themselves #ThiccBoiJr- a play on one of Rising’s nicknames #Thiccboi7.

A bad moon rising on this Halloween. What do you think @crissing7 pic.twitter.com/HysldyBI3Z — Brad (@SarcasmFTW_) October 31, 2022

Another fan, an adult, also had fun with the Cam Rising costume theme.

THICC Boi 7‼️ pic.twitter.com/QPVX47ivX4 — Dustin R Jensen (@DustinSparky) October 31, 2022

Last year “Baby Swoop” went viral during Utah’s Dark Mode game against UCLA, Proving there is no limit to their creativity while also supporting their team.

#BabySwoop stole the show at this weekend’s @Utah_Football year @UCLAFootball game. It’s a night he won’t forget as a Lifelong Utah fan who has been going to games since he was TWO WEEKS old.#GoUtes https://t.co/V7d3GvFUjx pic.twitter.com/Nf7V9cFnHe — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 3, 2021

