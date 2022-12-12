Utah football gets commitment from four-star cornerback Smith Snowden

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Skyridge’s Smith Snowden (3) celebrates tackling Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson (1) with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, effectively ending the game, as Corner Canyon faces Skyridge in the 6A high school football Championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

The University of Utah football program’s recent run on in-state recruits continued on Monday afternoon.

Smith Snowden, a long-sought-after four-star cornerback from Skyridge High School, committed to the Utes on Monday afternoon. Snowden is the No. 4-rated class of 2023 prospect in the state of Utah and the No. 35-rated cornerback nationally in his class.

Between high school recruits and the NCAA Transfer Portal, Snowden is the fifth Utes commit from the state of Utah since last Tuesday. The others are four-star Offensive tackle Spencer Fano, his older brother, Logan, a transfer from BYU, Stanford linebacker transfer Levani Damuni, a former Ridgeline High School standout, and four-star American Fork High School edge rusher Hunter Clegg.

Clegg had been committed to Stanford since July, but reneged on that verbal pledge and committed to the Utes on Thursday in the wake of former Cardinals head Coach David Shaw’s on Nov. 27.

The early signing period for high school recruits begins Dec. 21.

Snowden will walk into what is projected as a veteran cornerbacks room in 2023, even with Clark Phillips III declaring for the NFL Draft earlier Monday. The Consensus All-American and Thorpe Award finalist is a projected first-round pick on April 27.

Beyond Phillips III, JT Broughton is currently a fourth-year junior with 34 career games played, including 17 starts, while third-year sophomore Zemaiah Vaughn has emerged this fall as arguably Utah’s second-best cornerback after Phillips. He has played in all 13 games this season, including six starts.

With Spencer Fano, Clegg and a third four-star commit, Arizona Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, anchoring the group, Utah is in line for its highest-rated recruiting class, according to 247sports.com. Before Snowden’s commitment, the Utes had the 23rd-ranked class in the country, and the No. 3 class in the Pac-12 behind Oregon and Stanford.