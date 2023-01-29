Utah Football Gets Commitment Form Transfer Wide Receiver

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football added another wide receiver to their room, this time a talented transfer from Indiana.

Emory Simmons made his intentions known via Twitter Sunday morning warning teams to “buckle up”. Utah is the third stop for Simmons after he spent last season with the Hoosiers and the previous three seasons at North Carolina. Simmons has one year to play for the Utes with the option of taking his Covid year if he so wishes.

At 6’1″ and 181 lbs, Simmons brings great athleticism and experience to Utah’s wide receiver room that’s looking to take the next step in 2023 under new Coach Alvis Whitted. Out of high school Simmons clocked a 4.47 40-yard dash and a 35.5 inch vertical jump.

Taking A Look At The Stats For Emory Simmons

Simmons had his most productive season in 2022 with Indiana posting 37 receptions for 408 yards and one touchdown. He appeared in 10 games for the Hoosiers with six starts and flirted with a 100-yard game against Maryland.

While Simmons was with the Tar Heels he recorded 30 receptions for 516 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in 30 games. Simmons used his redshirt year in 2019.

Simmons will join the Utes as the fourth transfer for the 2023 cycle as well as the fourth receiver in the class along with Kainoa Carvalho, Daidren Zipperer, and Mikey Matthews.

Finishing Up 2023

The Utes will be looking to put a bow on the 2023 signing class on Wednesday, February 1 which will be the final Signing Day. There shouldn’t be too much action for Utah football that day as they pretty well got most of their signees in the early Signing Period back in December, still there could be a new name or two that comes up to finish things up.

