Utah Football Flips BYU Commit Stanley Raass On Recruiting Trail

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football Picks up a commitment from a former BYU commit in Stanley Raass on the recruiting trail.

Kahuku High (Hawaii) defensive lineman Stanley Raass, the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass, announced on his personal Instagram page that he de-committed from BYU and Flipped his pledge to the Utes.

“…I’d like to announce I will be de-committing from BYU and committing to The University of Utah,” wrote the 6-foot-1, 290-pound lineman.

Raass continued, “Thank you to Coach Powell, Coach Elliss, and Coach Whittingham for giving me a chance to do something great in their program further in the future. Finally, thank you Mom, Dad, Ioholani, Ma’a, Kamilo, and Elisaane for everything you’ve done for me to get here I won’t let you down.”

In March, Raass committed to BYU while he was enrolled at Skyridge High School in Lehi. This past summer, he moved to Hawaii and enrolled in Kahuku High. From there, the Utes began gaining steam on the three-star prospect, who officially received an offer from Utah in September.

Raass becomes the 16th commitment in Utah’s 2023 recruiting class. He’s the third defensive line prospect in a class that ranks 41st in the 247Sports team composite ratings.

BYU’s commitment total for the class of 2023 drops to 15 with the loss of Raass. The Cougars currently have four defensive line commits that include Timpview four-star Siale Esera.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio.

