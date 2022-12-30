Utah Football Enjoys The Full Lawry’s Beef Bowl Experience

BEVERLY HILLS, CA- Utah football was Rolling like Celebrities in Beverly Hills Thursday night as they got the full Lawry’s Beef Bowl experience. A long-standing Rose Bowl tradition, 67 years to be exact, the Utes missed out on all of the extravagance the Beef Bowl brings at Lawry’s the Prime Rib last season in their Inaugural Rose Bowl due to Covid-19 concerns.

It was a Meaningful moment not only for Utah to be back and actually get the full experience rather than the watered-down, catered-in one from a season ago, but also for the Lawry’s staff who feel Deeply connected to the Rose Bowl and missed having the big event the past two years.

Bryson Barnes Continues To Make His Rose Bowl Mark

The showstopper for the Lawry’s Beef Bowl is the “First Cut” ceremony and who better to bring up for the Utes than the Pig Farmer from Milford, Utah?

Last season, backup quarterback Bryson Barnes wowed the Rose Bowl crowd with his last-minute play on the field when starter Cam Rising was knocked out with a concussion. While he wasn’t quite able to get the win, Barnes did Impress with his ability to go toe-to-toe with CJ Stroud of Ohio State and keep Utah in the game.

This year, Barnes charmed in the role of “First Cut,” partially because of the irony that he raised pigs, along with the role he played in last season’s Rose Bowl thriller and partially just because of who he is. The presentation was phenomenal between the “chef’s kiss” and then taking the ceremonial first slice to his wife, Brittlyn.

“I was thinking there, happy wife, happy life,” Barnes said.

Barnes noted it was special to be at Lawry’s this season because of some of the continued concerns last year over the Pandemic and was honored to play a part in the night.

“It’s a pretty cool experience,” Barnes told the media. “Last year we got stuck in the hotel doing the whole thing. We weren’t able to have quite the experience we had Tonight so I’m excited to get this thing off, go have some fun with my teammates and eat some prime rib.”

Naturally, like a true quarterback and leader of a team, Barnes assessed his first cut the same way he would an Offensive play. His “film breakdown” of his performance was every bit as good as the performance itself.

“A little rusty, a little rusty for sure,” Barnes said. “There are some little techniques I’ve got to clean up, but overall, I feel like the game plan, we went in, the scheme was good, but some things to tighten up for next week.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 am–12 pm) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports