Utah Football Earns Spots At Postseason Senior Bowls

SALT LAKE CITY – As the 2023 NFL Draft inches closer, four former University of Utah Football players have accepted invitations to the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 and the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 4.

Running back Tavion Thomas and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate will participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl while tight end Dalton Kincaid and Offensive lineman Braeden Daniels will take on the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

GAME INFORMATION: EAST-WEST SHRINE BOWL

The 98th The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The game will kick off at 6:30 pm MT on NFL Network as part of NFL Pro Bowl Week.

The event will bring approximately 125 of the nation’s top college Seniors to be coached by NFL staff for a week of preparation in front of hundreds of NFL scouts, professional agents and media.

GAME INFORMATION: REESE’S SENIOR BOWL

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Kincaid and Daniels will compete in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. at the Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game will be televised on NFL Network with a kick time of 12:30 pm MT.

The Longest continuous-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile the past 73 years with more than 900 NFL personnel in attendance. Last year’s game produced a record-tying 106 total Picks in the NFL Draft.

UTAH’S INVITEES

Daniels finished his career at Utah with 49 career games played, starting in 43 between left guard, left tackle and right tackle. He is a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning first-team this past season.

Diabate started 12 games for the Utes at linebacker after seeing action in 37 with 17 starts at Florida from 2019-21. The Auburn, Ala., native racked up 58 total tackles during his only year with the Utes in 2022, leading the team with 13.5 tackles for loss.

Kincaid will leave college football with 2,484 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns, which led all active tight ends in the FBS in 2022. The All-American tight end scored 16 of his 35 career touchdowns as a Ute after transferring from San Diego, which Ranks 10th all-time at Utah.

Thomas wrapped up his career at Utah after earning All-Pac-12 first-team honors in 2021. The Dayton, Ohio, native played in 37 career FBS football games, recording nine-career 100-yard rushing games, and 2,484 total rushing yards .

