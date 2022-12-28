Utah Football 2023 Decision Tracker: Who is Staying & Who is Going

Back in November, the University of Utah Football Program honored 17 players on Senior Day against Stanford. This article will serve as a tracker for who is staying for 2023, who is undecided and who is leaving the program.

Who is Going

Jaylen Dixon – WR

Having been with the program since 2017, senior Jaylen Dixon has participated in five seasons for the Utes (was not with the team in 2020) and will depart after a phenomenal 2022 campaign.

