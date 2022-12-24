Utah County couple wins $25K for digital art now on display in Times Square | News, Sports, Jobs

1 / 3 Evan West, with his wife, Ashley West, points to their winning names in light at Times Square in New York City. The Wests took the top prize in a digital art competition by LG Electronics. Courtesy Utah Valley University 2 of 3 Evan and Ashley West’s digital art design that garnered the local couple $25,000 in a national competition. Courtesy Utah Valley University 3 of 3 Evan and Ashley West’s digital Rocket artwork appears on the big screen in Times Square in New York City. The display will be shown now through mid-January. Courtesy Utah Valley University ❮ ❯

Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University students often have healthy rivalries that bring notoriety to the schools, like a basketball game or seeing who can collect the most in a food drive.

However, there are times when the two schools have Wolverines and Cougars coming together to work on dynamic projects. It’s even better when they are husband and wife.

UVU motion design student Evan West and his wife, BYU student Ashley West, worked on a digital design together and were named first-place winners in the LG Electronics “Wonderbox Showcase,” a digital art competition for college students in New York City on Dec . 14.

In the process, the couple won $25,000 and the right to have their artwork displayed on LG’s Times Square billboard through mid-January. They also received a 27-inch LG Ultrafine UHD 4K Nano monitor, which is ideal for creating digitally animated art, according to a UVU press release.

The couple’s winning design consists of a digital red and white Rocket ship that careens through space, surrounded by meteors, planets, and stars, and seemingly manages to jump right off the screen to greet passersby.

Evan West is a motion designer who wants to pursue his love for animation and design working at a top-tier motion design studio, and Ashley is an illustrator, textile artist and clothing designer.

“We wanted to participate in the showcase because it was an exciting way to combine our talents,” Evan West said. “When we saw our names on the screen announcing we had won, we were really excited. You always kind of dream to see your name in lights at some point in your life, and I don’t think either of us expected to see it this way. It was kind of surreal, and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet.”

The Inaugural competition was created to inspire creative designers and artists and to help kick-start their careers in animation. Students were asked to submit “wonderbox” animations creating their own digital worlds, opening to reveal a moment that invites curiosity, then amazes, engages and delights viewers — taking them to a whole new world of possibilities, according to the release.

“Working together was a sweet spot of creativity because we could bounce off of each other and give really good feedback and really just change the project to go to a place that I wouldn’t have taken it,” Evan West said. “I’m glad we could work as a team.”

West expressed his gratitude for his professors at UVU in helping teach him the fundamentals of good design. “The UVU graphic design program has some great professors,” he said. “Bob deWitt, who has since retired, really got me into 3D animation; Jonathan Bybee taught my first Typography class; and Gareth Fry has been great in shaping how I see basic design principles. These are professors who have influenced me for good.”

The Wests didn’t say what they would be doing with the $25,000 in winnings, but they are sure to have a great Christmas and perhaps a few textbooks paid for next semester.





