Utah Comes Back to Beat UCLA Women’s Basketball is a Buzzer-Beater

The Bruins didn’t trail at all in the fourth quarter, until the buzzer sounded.

Well. 8 UCLA Women’s basketball (17-5, 6-4 Pac-12) lost to No. 9 Utah (18-2, 8-2) by a score of 71-69 in Salt Lake City on Sunday, dropping them to 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Bruins led by five with just over a minute left, but forward Alissa Pili came through with a 3-pointer and a layup to win it for the Utes.

Pili led all players with 23 points and nine rebounds.

