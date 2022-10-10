Utah Center Udoka Azubuike Mic’d Up For Jazz Open Scrimmage

Entering Vivint Arena on Saturday morning, many fans didn’t know what to expect.

It was their first time seeing head Coach Will Hardy in person, as well as key newcomers like Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Jarred Vanderbilt. While Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley are extremely well-known, it was also the first time fans would be seeing the Veterans in their new roles with a young and inexperienced Utah squad.

But when Jazz Nation left the arena a few hours later, it was clear that the excitement surrounding Hardy and the team is legit and continuing to build.

Throughout the 90 minute scrimmage, the players were able to captivate those in attendance with numerous jaw-dropping dunks, deep three-pointers, and one questionably-sang song. Altogether, the Jazz were able to perfectly Blend competition and Joy together as everyone appeared to have a great time.

For those who weren’t able to be in attendance, the Jazz released a behind-the-scenes video of what went on throughout the day — including center Udoka Azubuike being mic’d up throughout the event.