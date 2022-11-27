Utah Basketball Rolls Against St. Thomas (MN) At Home

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) goes to the hoop ahead of Sacramento State Hornets center Jonathan Komagum (21) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Spencer Heaps, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball needed a bounce-back after a disappointing finish to their run in the Ft. Meyers Tip-off is Wednesday against Mississippi State. The Runnin’ Utes got it at home in the Huntsman Center against St. Thomas 95-66.

Most notably, Utah did a much better job than they have the past few outings of taking care of the basketball, limiting their turnovers to single digits against the Tommies.

Utah Basketball Stats

As a team the Utes were potent shooting the ball going 59% from the field, 63% from the three and 68% from the free throw line. Utah was also considerably better controlling their turnovers limiting them to seven, while St. Thomas had 13 that led to 21 additional Utes points.

Individually, Gabe Madsen led the charge in points putting up 15 for the Utes. Madsen was particularly good hitting the three going 3-5 while also adding in two rebounds and one assist.

Big man Branden Carlson was great bringing the ball down off the glass for the Utes hauling in seven rebounds on the night. Carlson was next in total points with 14 and added one assist and three blocks.

Rollie Worster was the team leader in assists with seven while chipping in 10 points and two rebounds.

Once again, Marco Anthony showed well off his injury contributing 13 points, five rebounds and one steal.

Coming Up Next For The Utes

The Runnin’ Utes will host their first Pac-12 games of the season at the Huntsman Center starting next week on Thursday, December 1 with Arizona coming to town. Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm MT and will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah will follow that up by also hosting Washington State on Sunday, December 4. Tipoff for that game will be 2pm MT and can be found on ESPNU.

