Utah Basketball Reveals 2022-2023 Pac-12 Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY- The 2022-2023 Utah Basketball team finally learned their Pac-12 Fate for their upcoming second season under head Coach Craig Smith. Utah had a rough start in Smith’s debut last season which was not unexpected. The Utes have been working hard this off-season to be better both on and off the court with high hopes it will be enough to improve their 11-20 from the year before.

The 2022-2023 Pac-12 Schedule

The Utes will start their Pac-12 slate at home in the Huntsman Center on December 1st against the Arizona Wildcats. They will then be on the road to take on Washington State in Pullman on December 4th.

Things really heat up to end the month of December with Utah starting on the road in the Bay Area, first against California on the 29th and then Stanford on the 31st.

Moving into January, the Utes will play host to the Oregon schools at the Huntsman Center. Oregon State rolls through first on the 5th with Oregon wrapping up the visit on the 7th. From there the Utes are back on the road to take on the SoCal schools- UCLA is the 12th and USC is the 14th. Utah will then go back home for games against Washington State on the 19th and Washington on the 21st. The Utes wrap up January on the road in Oregon taking on the Beavers again on the 26th and the Ducks on the 28th.

February brings the Bay Area to Utah with the Cardinal up first on the 2nd and the Golden Bears on the 5th. Colorado pays the Utes a visit next on the 11th before Utah heads on the road to take on the Arizona schools. The Wildcats will be the Utes’ first stop in Arizona on the 16th followed by the Sun Devils on the 18th. Utah will finish the month at home hosting the Southern California schools. The Bruins go first on the 23rd and then the Trojans on the 25th.

The regular-season Pac-12 schedule for the Utes finishes with a trip to Colorado on March 4th to take on the Buffalos before everyone’s attention turns to the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. The Tournament will start on March 8th and run through March 11th.

