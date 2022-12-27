Utah Basketball Legend, Arnie Ferrin Passes Away At 97 Years Old

Arnie Ferrin, Former University of Utah Basketball player and one of the best 75 players of March Madness is honored at Halftime by University of Utah’ Athletics director Dr. Chris Hill as Arizona and Harvard play Saturday, March 23, 2013 in the third round of the NCAA tournament in the Energy Solutions arena. (Photo Credit: Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY- Some sad news from “up on the hill” this morning as word trickled out Utah legend, Arnie Ferrin passed away at the age of 97. Ferrin had a major impact on sports in the Beehive State as a basketball player for the Utes and later as their Athletic Director.

I’m sad to wake up to this news today. Arnie Ferrin is one of the Greatest Athletes in Utah history and an even better person. A legendary figure in this state who had a monumental impact. I’m grateful I was able to get to know him. My condolences to his family. https://t.co/uOJ8P8c39j — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) December 27, 2022

Those who knew Ferrin best have described him as the nicest, most genuine person they’ve encountered. Rumor has it he wasn’t terrible on the golf course either.

Arnie Ferr’s As A Hooper

Before he helped lead Utah as the Athletics Director, Ferrin was best known for his efforts on the basketball court. Ferrin was part of Utah’s 1944 National Championship team along with other Utah great Wataru Misaka and won the MVP award after draining 22 points in their game against Dartmouth for the title.

Ferrin was also part of the 1947 team that won the National Invitation Tournament and is the only four-time All-American in Utah history.

Utah Legend

Two-time National Champion

Only four-time @UtahMBB All-American

Utah Athletics Director

Forever a Ute

❤️https://t.co/wUCQL5Cn3u pic.twitter.com/VI9qAPxwQj — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) December 27, 2022

After wrapping up college in 1948, Ferrin would go on to have a pro career with the Minneapolis Lakers from 1949-1951 with the Basketball Association of America that would later morph into what we know as the NBA. Ferrin won a Championship with the Lakers in 1949 under the BAA and then again in 1950 under the NBA.

He ended his three-year career with 1,037 points and made 275 of his 401 free throw shots. The Pac-12 inducted Ferrin into their Men’s Basketball Hall of Honor in 2012.

Arnie Fer’s As The AD

Ferrin would return to the Utes later in life, this time as their Athletic Director from 1976-1985. His successor was Dr. Chris Hill who held the position from 1985-2018.

