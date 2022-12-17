Utah Basketball Kickin’ It Old School For Rivalry Game With BYU

SALT LAKE CITY- If you have been a fan of the Utes for a while, it’s highly likely your fandom started with Runnin’ Utes. Utah basketball decided to tap into the nostalgia of their long, proud history, kickin’ it old school with throwback uniforms ahead of their 263rd meeting with Rival BYU.

If the unis themselves were not enough of a blast from the past for you, perhaps the faces helping to reveal them were. The Runnin’ Utes really dug into their illustrious lore inviting power forward Danny Vranes (1977-1981), power forward Josh Grant (1988-1993), and guard Byron Wilson (1990-1993) back to help reveal Utah’s new threads.

What Was Once Old, Can Be New Again

It’s no secret Utah basketball has not been, as of late, what it once was, but it also feels like no secret that the tide appears to be shifting. Head Coach Craig Smith is only in his second year with the Utes, and they already appear to be showing signs of new life, currently sitting with a 9-2 record and a solid win over No. 4 Arizona.

Perhaps that is what makes Utah’s modern take on a vintage look so compelling in the here and now. The red uniforms with the “Utah” scroll writing and the thin “U” Circle and Feather are reminders of an unforgettable era for Utah basketball, but the clean, no fuss look is a reminder to push forward and make the history work in the present . It can feel similar, but it won’t be exactly the same because everything evolves eventually.

Using Legends such as Vranes, Grant, and Wilson to essentially “pass the torch” to Gabe Madsen, Branden Carlson, and Ben Carlson in the uniform reveal, provided a powerful message that what was once old and Forgotten can be new again with a little love and care. All it takes is passionate people with drive and vision to get there again.

How To Watch

The Runnin’ Utes will be tipping off against the Cougars at 4 pm MT at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah on Saturday, December 17. You can catch the game in person or CBS Sports Network.

The 2️⃣6️⃣3️⃣rd edition of the 𝐔𝐓𝐀𝐇 vs. 𝐁𝐥𝐔 rivalry kicks off this Saturday at 4pm on @CBSSportsNet!! Be sure to WEAR RED if you’re heading down‼️ 🎟️ https://t.co/0n81G1wETT#GoUtes | #BeatBYU pic.twitter.com/c68KCNhXga — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) December 16, 2022

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 am–12 pm) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports