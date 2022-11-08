Utah Basketball Gets The Win Over Long Island, 89-48

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball got the win over Long Island at the Huntsman Center 89-48 to open the 2022-2023 college basketball season.

Utah Athletics Hosted a basketball double-header to kick off the season with the Women’s team hosting Idaho beforehand. They won 88-63 overcoming a bit of a slow start defensively and struggles shooting the three.

The men will be looking for a similar result to tip-off head Coach Craig Smith’s second season at the helm. Last season, the Runnin’ Utes struggled to find a groove finishing the year 11-20. Smith went to work retooling the team in hopes of a better 2022-2023 season.

The Starting Five Against Long Island

The Running Utes will be going with center Branden Carlson, forward Ben Carlson, guard Gabe Madsen, guard Lazar Stefanovic, and guard Rollie Worster to start against Long Island.

We’ve got a look at your starting five for tonight’s Matchup against Long Island. #GoUtes #UteProud https://t.co/9KthiMwWbE — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 8, 2022

Long Island’s starting five begins with guard Tre Wood, guard Jacob Johnson, guard Quion Burns, forward CJ Delancy, and forward Amadou Fall.

First Half Observations

17:10- Good hustle on both sides of the ball for Utah compared to their exhibition against Westminster last week. Up 8-0.

Early impression of this game during Long Island’s Halftime is Utah is moving up and down the floor much better than in their exhibition last week against Westminster. #Utes up 8-0 on the Sharks with 17:10 on the clock. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 8, 2022

16:35- Utah fouled first. Even with the help, Long Island can’t get the ball in the hoop.

15:22- Long Island hits a three and finally gets on the board. Utah still leads at the media timeout 8-3.

13:53- Keita gets his second foul of the night. Results in two for Long Island. Utah up 10-7 with the Sharks closing ground.

13:03- Exacte hits a sweet three. Pushes the Utes’ lead 13-7.

11:45- Baxter with a wide-open lane to dunk.

Slam dunk for Baxter. That lane was OPEN. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 8, 2022

10:44- Utah with a healthy 20-9 lead over Long Island at the media break.

8:25- Easiest two Saunders will probably get all season after Long Island trips and looses the ball.

7:41- Exacte hits his second three of the night just before the media timeout. Utah leads 27-11.

Nice three from Exacte. He’s 2 for 2 so far with lots of game left to play. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 8, 2022

5:20- Utah struggling to hit shots and Long Island has gotten hot. The Utes still lead, but the Sharks have closed the gap 29-21.

:48- Madsen goes to the line and hits two. Utah has a 42-28 lead that they will take to the half.

Madsen goes to the line with just 49 seconds left in the game and goes 2 for 2. #Utes leading 42-28. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 8, 2022

Halftime Stats

At the half, Utah leads Long Island 42-28. Branden Carlson leads the team in points and rebounds with 10 and 7 respectively. Lazar Stefanovic leads the team in assists with three.

The Utes haven’t been sharp shooting the ball early on only hitting 39% from the field, 36% from the three. However, they have been good at the line sinking 91% of their shots. Utah as a team has racked up 26 rebounds to Long Island’s 19, four blocks and six assists.

Second Half Observations

19:29- Madsen hits the three almost immediately out of the half. Puts Utah up 45-28.

18:38- Madsen goes to the line and hits three of three. Utes up 48-28.

#Utes came out a little hot after the half after a lull to end the first half. Currently up is Long Island 48-28.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 8, 2022

16:21- Branden Carlson with the statement slam dunk. Utes are Rolling with the points 56-31.

Utah is shooting soooooo much better early in the second half. At the media timeout they lead Long Island 56-31 with 15:56 left in the game. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 8, 2022

14:38- Keita gets his fourth foul of the night. Sends Long Island to the line. Utah leads 56-33.

12:20- Keita comes in hot with the crowd-pleasing slam dunk. Utah up 61-31 at the media timeout.

11:19- Branden Carlson makes a statement with a slam dunk. Currently leads the Utes in points with 16 and rebounds with 10. Utah up 65-37.

Wheels are really coming off for Long Island at this point. Utah firmly in control of this game 71-39 with 8:31 left to play. #GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) November 8, 2022

7:36- Branden Carlson floats a three out of the timeout. Utah up 74-39.

6:25- Worster gets in on the three fun, starting to feel like the Shark’s will in this game has been broken. Utah up 79-40.

3:17- Exacte brings the heat with the layup. Utah up 83-48.

2:44- Brenchley shoots a three that doesn’t quite make it, Keita was there to tip it in. 85-48 for the Utes.

1:19- Brenchley Returns the favor for Keita making sure the shot goes in. Utah leads 89-48.

