Utah Basketball Gets Road Win Over Stanford Cardinal

PALO ALTO, CA- Utah basketball notched their 11th win of the season against Stanford Saturday afternoon. Consistent shooting and rebounding put the Runnin’ Utes on top of the Cardinal 71-66 in their fourth Pac-12 Conference game.

Once again, Utah was vulnerable with turnovers, committing 16 for 15 Stanford points that made the game closer than it should have been. Still, the team is now on a two-game winning streak as Pac-12 play begins to ramp up.

Utah Statistical Leaders

The Utes had a very productive shooting night as a team going 57% from the field, 43% from the three, and 83% from the free throw.

Off the glass they brought down 32 rebounds on the night and chipped in 10 team assists.

Lazar Stefanovic was the hot hand shooting for the Utes Saturday, draining 20 total points. He was super consistent going 6-7 from the field, 3-3 from the three, and 5-6 from the free throw line.

Brandon Carlson was on Stefanovic’s heels with 18 total points.

Leading the charge in rebounds was Rollie Worster with eight, closely followed by Gabe Madsen with seven. Madsen was the most productive Ute in assists ending his night with four.

Brushing The Dirt Off Their Shoulder

Before the brief Christmas break, the Utes seemed to hit a bit of a wall after Mostly sailing through their pre-season schedule. BYU and TCU took their best shots and handed them one better in 75-66 and 75-71 losses respectively.

Utah appears to have found their groove again out of the Holiday with wins over Cal and now Stanford. The Utes currently sit at 11-4 on their season.

Up Next

Up next Utah will be back at home hosting the Oregon schools at the Huntsman Center.

Oregon State rolls in first on Thursday, January 5 with an 8:00 pm MT tipoff on the Pac-12 Network.

Oregon will take their turn on Saturday, January 7, also an 8:00 pm MT tipoff on the Pac-12 Network.

