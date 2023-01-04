Utah Basketball Debuts New Throwback Home Uniforms

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball will be returning home to the Huntsman Thursday night and will have a new look as they host Oregon State. On Tuesday night, the Runnin’ Utes gave a preview of their new home threads- a throwback nod to the 2000’s that the Utes plan to wear against the Beavers.

A closer look at the new white throwback jerseys ✨✨ 📸 https://t.co/j4ZsD6pfyn#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/WwPAwlqVW4 — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 4, 2023

Freshman guard Wilguens Exacte Jr. and junior guard Rollie Worster were called in to model the clean, all-white look that the Utes will don in their first game back home since the New Year.

This is the second set of new throwback uniforms for Utah Basketball this season. A few weeks ago, the Runnin’ Utes released their new road uniforms against Rival BYU to rave reviews. Unfortunately, Utah basketball was unable to get the win in their road throwback uniforms, but hope to have better luck with the home whites on Thursday night.

Back On Track

Before the brief Christmas break, the Utes seemed to hit a bit of a wall after Mostly sailing through their pre-season schedule. BYU and TCU took their best shots and handed them one better in 75-66 and 75-71 losses respectively.

Utah appears to have found their groove again out of the Holiday with wins over Cal and Stanford. The Utes currently sit at 11-4 on their season before turning their attention to the Oregon schools at the Huntsman Center this week.

How To Watch This Week

Oregon State rolls in first on Thursday, January 5 with an 8:00 pm MT tipoff on the Pac-12 Network.

Oregon will take their turn on Saturday, January 7, also an 8:00 pm MT tipoff on the Pac-12 Network.

