Utah at UCLA: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Thursday night’s college basketball slate includes a matchup between the two teams at the top of the Pac-12 standings. Well. 7 UCLA (14-2, 5-0 Pac-12) will try to stay undefeated in conference play, at home hosting Utah (12-5, 5-1 Pac-12). This is a matchup between the two best defensive teams in the Pac-12, and two of the best in the country. UCLA is allowing 60.8 points per game, the fewest in the conference. One spot back is Utah, allowing just 61.5 points per game. The turnover battle will be one to watch, as UCLA has the fewest in the conference at 9.4 per game, while Utah is averaging 13.2 giveaways per game.

How to Watch Utah at UCLA in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2023

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles

UCLA is coming into this game on an 11-game winning streak. The Bruins haven’t lost since before Thanksgiving and are the only Pac-12 team left undefeated in conference play. That run nearly ended up Thursday night, with UCLA having to hold off a late USC charge and come back in the final minute to win 60-58.

Utah had a three-game winning streak going into this past weekend. However, the Utes fell to Oregon 70-60 on Saturday.

