Utah at UCLA: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Thursday night’s college basketball slate includes a matchup between the two teams at the top of the Pac-12 standings. Well. 7 UCLA (14-2, 5-0 Pac-12) will try to stay undefeated in conference play, at home hosting Utah (12-5, 5-1 Pac-12). This is a matchup between the two best defensive teams in the Pac-12, and two of the best in the country. UCLA is allowing 60.8 points per game, the fewest in the conference. One spot back is Utah, allowing just 61.5 points per game. The turnover battle will be one to watch, as UCLA has the fewest in the conference at 9.4 per game, while Utah is averaging 13.2 giveaways per game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button