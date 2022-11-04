UT MARTIN’S IZZY PATTERSON EARNS ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM SOCCER HONORS

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee at Martin sophomore soccer standout Izzy Patterson was recognized for her impressive play in the midfield this season by garnering All-Ohio Valley Conference first team honors.

Hailing from St. Louis, Mo., Patterson has been a dynamic player for the Skyhawks in her two seasons. After garnering All-OVC second team honors in her debut season in 2021, she took her game to another level en route to a first team recognition for the 2022 campaign. For her career, she becomes just the seventh player in UT Martin history to earn both first team and second team honors and the second to make a clean sweep by earning a spot on all three postseason squads (first team, second team and All-Newcomer ) during her tenure.

Patterson ranked as one of the league’s highest scoring midfielders by tallying six points on the season with two goals and two assists. She ranked first in the league with 43 shot attempts while sitting tied for sixth in both points (six) and goals (two) with her two assists ranking fourth in OVC play.

She scored points in four different matches with goals coming in back-to-back contests on the road against Eastern Illinois (Oct. 9) and Southern Indiana (Oct. 16). She added to her total with assists against both Little Rock (Sept. 22) and Southeast Missouri (Oct. 23).



SOC: Congratulations to @UTMartinSoccer midfielder Izzy Patterson is being named to the All-OVC first team! ⚽️2 goals (t-6th in OVC play)

⚽️2 assists (t-4th in OVC play)

⚽️43 shots (1st in OVC)#OVCs | #OVC75 pic.twitter.com/9AVysh7TA2 — UT Martin Athletics (@UTMSports) November 4, 2022

2022 ALL-OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAMS

(As selected by OVC Women’s soccer coaches and communication directors)

FIRST TEAM

Sam Blazek, Lindenwood

Cayla Koerner, Southeast Missouri

Chloe Smith, Tennessee Tech

Bronte Peel, Little Rock

Lily Schnieders, SIUE

Yao Giada Zhou, Tennessee Tech

Izzy Patterson UT Martin

Colleen Swift, Morehead State

Matea Diekema, SIUE

Natalee Geren, Little Rock

Emily Carlevato, Tennessee Tech

2022 OVC FORWARD OF THE YEAR: Cayla Koerner, Southeast Missouri

2022 OVC MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR: Yao Giada Zhou, Tennessee Tech

2022 OVC DEFENDER OF THE YEAR: Matea Diekema, SIUE

2022 OVC GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR: Sam Blazek, Lindenwood

2022 OVC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Cayla Koerner, Southeast Missouri

2022 OVC COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Springthorpe, Tennessee Tech

SECOND TEAM

Maya Etienne, Southern Indiana

Katie Toney, Tennessee Tech

Nicki Fiantaco, Morehead State

Jenna Little, Eastern Illinois

Sidney Christopher, SIUE

Meredith Nye, Tennessee Tech

Amaya Arias, Little Rock

Faith Lijegren, Southeast Missouri

Sarah Hagg, Eastern Illinois

Paige Anderson, Lindenwood

Elizabeth Lippert, Southern Indiana

ALL-NEWCOMER

Cayla Koerner, Southeast Missouri

Katie Toney, Tennessee Tech

Hadley Cytron, Morehead State

Amaya Arias, Little Rock

Erin Gibbs, Morehead State

Kasey Niedhardt, SIUE

Bronte Peel, Little Rock

Maggie Conrad, Tennessee Tech

Jacqueline Baetz, Lindenwood

Peyton Murphy, Southern Indiana

Allison Lee, Tennessee Tech