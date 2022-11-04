UT MARTIN’S IZZY PATTERSON EARNS ALL-OVC FIRST TEAM SOCCER HONORS
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee at Martin sophomore soccer standout Izzy Patterson was recognized for her impressive play in the midfield this season by garnering All-Ohio Valley Conference first team honors.
Hailing from St. Louis, Mo., Patterson has been a dynamic player for the Skyhawks in her two seasons. After garnering All-OVC second team honors in her debut season in 2021, she took her game to another level en route to a first team recognition for the 2022 campaign. For her career, she becomes just the seventh player in UT Martin history to earn both first team and second team honors and the second to make a clean sweep by earning a spot on all three postseason squads (first team, second team and All-Newcomer ) during her tenure.
Patterson ranked as one of the league’s highest scoring midfielders by tallying six points on the season with two goals and two assists. She ranked first in the league with 43 shot attempts while sitting tied for sixth in both points (six) and goals (two) with her two assists ranking fourth in OVC play.
She scored points in four different matches with goals coming in back-to-back contests on the road against Eastern Illinois (Oct. 9) and Southern Indiana (Oct. 16). She added to her total with assists against both Little Rock (Sept. 22) and Southeast Missouri (Oct. 23).
2022 ALL-OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAMS
(As selected by OVC Women’s soccer coaches and communication directors)
FIRST TEAM
Sam Blazek, Lindenwood
Cayla Koerner, Southeast Missouri
Chloe Smith, Tennessee Tech
Bronte Peel, Little Rock
Lily Schnieders, SIUE
Yao Giada Zhou, Tennessee Tech
Izzy PattersonUT Martin
Colleen Swift, Morehead State
Matea Diekema, SIUE
Natalee Geren, Little Rock
Emily Carlevato, Tennessee Tech
2022 OVC FORWARD OF THE YEAR: Cayla Koerner, Southeast Missouri
2022 OVC MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR: Yao Giada Zhou, Tennessee Tech
2022 OVC DEFENDER OF THE YEAR: Matea Diekema, SIUE
2022 OVC GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR: Sam Blazek, Lindenwood
2022 OVC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Cayla Koerner, Southeast Missouri
2022 OVC COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Springthorpe, Tennessee Tech
SECOND TEAM
Maya Etienne, Southern Indiana
Katie Toney, Tennessee Tech
Nicki Fiantaco, Morehead State
Jenna Little, Eastern Illinois
Sidney Christopher, SIUE
Meredith Nye, Tennessee Tech
Amaya Arias, Little Rock
Faith Lijegren, Southeast Missouri
Sarah Hagg, Eastern Illinois
Paige Anderson, Lindenwood
Elizabeth Lippert, Southern Indiana
ALL-NEWCOMER
Cayla Koerner, Southeast Missouri
Katie Toney, Tennessee Tech
Hadley Cytron, Morehead State
Amaya Arias, Little Rock
Erin Gibbs, Morehead State
Kasey Niedhardt, SIUE
Bronte Peel, Little Rock
Maggie Conrad, Tennessee Tech
Jacqueline Baetz, Lindenwood
Peyton Murphy, Southern Indiana
Allison Lee, Tennessee Tech