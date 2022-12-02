UT MARTIN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL OPENS SIX-GAME ROAD SWING AT VANDERBILT

The University of Tennessee at Martin opens a season-long six-game road trip with a matchup against Southeastern Conference foe Vanderbilt on Sunday, Dec. 4. Tipoff from Memorial Gymnasium is scheduled for 11 am and will be broadcast nationally on the SEC Network.

The Skyhawks (2-5) will play the rest of their non-conference schedule on the road, starting with a road matchup against Vanderbilt. Sunday’s meeting marks the 14thth Matchup between the two programs with Vanderbilt winning 12 of the 13 previous meetings. The two programs last met in back-to-back seasons in 2015 and 2016 with Vanderbilt squeaking out a pair of wins by just three points (64-61) and two points (79-77), respectively.

UT Martin dropped its final home non-conference game on Wednesday night to former Ohio Valley Conference Rival Murray State by a final score of 71-52. The Skyhawks struggled from the field with their lowest Offensive output of the season while being out rebounded by 20 against a Veteran Racer squad.

After being named OVC Freshman of the Week earlier in the week, forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks continued a string of strong performances against Murray State. Currie-Jelks garnered all-tournament and top freshman honors after averaging 16.0 points and 4.7 rebounds at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic. She built upon those performances by notching her fourth consecutive double-digit scoring outing with 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks the last time out.

Vanderbilt (6-4) enters the contest having lost four of its last five contests – including a 44-31 setback to ETSU on Thursday evening. Both teams struggled from the floor in the Matchup as they combined to make just 25.4 percent (28-for-110) of their field goal attempts. Overall, the Commodores feature two players who average in double figures led by Ciaja Harbison with 18.5 points and 5.5 assists per game while Marnelle Garraud also adds 11.4 points per contest.