UT MARTIN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL HOLDS FIRST OFFICIAL PRACTICE OF 2022-23 CAMPAIGN

MARTIN, Tenn. – Preseason preparations for the University of Tennessee at Martin Women’s basketball team got underway this afternoon with the start of 2022-23 official practice in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

The seven-time Ohio Valley Conference regular season Champions will have 42 days to prepare before opening the season on Thursday, Nov. 10 when playing host to Troy.

UT Martin will work to build upon a solid core with four returning starters back in the fold. The Skyhawks welcome back starting guards Shae Littleford , Paige Pipkin and Seygan Robins along with post presence Ella Thompson after the Quartet combined to score 56 percent of last season’s total output. The Squad will look for valuable reinforcements with the addition of two Division I transfers in Sydney Boy too (Mercer) and Diamond Cannon (Bradley) along with a decorated freshman class which includes Anaya Brown , Lexi Rubel , Clara Garland , Haley Hallett , Sharnecce Currie-Jelks , Josie Storey and Kenley McCarn .

This season marks the 14thth season for head coach Kevin McMillan . During that span, the Skyhawks have won 252 games, six league titles and four tournament crowns while earning nine postseason berths.



Gallery: (9-29-2022) WBB Official Practice

“We are excited to get back to work,” UT Martin head coach Kevin McMillan said. “The girls have worked hard this offseason to get better and we are looking forward to seeing how we come together and gel over the next month before tipping off the season. We know we have some Talented Returners back with us and feel like our newcomers will fit in nicely to help us reach the lofty standards which we set upon our program.”

The Skyhawks will open their 54th season with a Matchup against Troy on Thursday, Nov. 10. For information on season tickets, call the Skyhawk Ticket Office at 731-881-7207.