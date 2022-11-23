UT MARTIN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS IN A GAME OF RUNS TO NORFOLK STATE

Next Game: vs. Purdue Fort Wayne 11/23/2022 | 3:30 p.m Nov. 23 (Wed) / 3:30 p.m vs. Purdue Fort Wayne History

SAVANNAH, Ga. – In a game which featured some big runs for both squads, the University of Tennessee at Martin Women’s basketball team could not overcome Norfolk State, falling 70-55 on Day 2 of the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic in Savannah, Ga.

The Skyhawks (1-4) struggled to find their offensive rhythm out of the gates as the Spartans built upon a 13-0 run through the game’s first seven minutes. Facing a big hole as big as 17 points in the opening half, UT Martin began to dig out of its deficit with a run of its own in the final minutes before intermission. The Skyhawks went on an 8-0 run heading into the locker room to trim the deficit down to a 29-20 margin at the break.

UT Martin would get the game within three points with 6:29 to play in the third quarter before Norfolk State began another run of its own. The Spartans put their foot on the gas pedal to cruise to an 18-0 run before a three-pointer by Paige Pipkin in the closing seconds of the third saw the Skyhawks face an 18-point deficit heading into the final quarter. Once in the final quarter of play, NSU pushed their lead out to as high as 23 points before the Skyhawks later trimmed it to as close as 13 points down the stretch.



Gallery: (11-21-2022) WBB vs Norfolk State

Both teams struggled to take care of the ball as they combined for 45 turnovers in the contest. On top of the turnovers, the Skyhawks shot only 34.0 percent from the field – despite shooting 52.9 percent in the second half. Conversely, the Spartans knocked down 47.2 percent of their field goal attempts while thrashing the boards to win the rebound margin by 25.

The Skyhawks were led offensively by the freshman forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks who scored 15 points in the contests – setting a new career high. Graduate guard Seygan Robins also reached double figures with 10 points while dishing out five assists.

Norfolk State (5-1) picked up its fourth straight win behind four players scoring in double figures. Makoye Diawara posted a big effort with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Meanwhile Kierra Wheeler just missed out on a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds. The Spartans were rounded out offensively by Niya Fields with 11 points while Camille Downs tossed in 10 points.

UT Martin will wrap up its stay in the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic with a Matchup against Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Tipoff from Enmarket Arena is slated for 3:30 pm CT.