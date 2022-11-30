UT MARTIN VOLLEYBALL PRIMES FOR SECOND POSTSEASON APPEARANCE IN SCHOOL HISTORY

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin volleyball program will play in the postseason for the first time in two decades when it takes part in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship this week.

When the Skyhawks take the floor for their 5 pm Matchup against Troy tomorrow, it will mark the first time since Dec. 6, 2002 that UT Martin will play in a postseason contest. The program last played beyond the Ohio Valley Conference Championship event at the 2002 NCAA Tournament, falling in three sets at Nebraska.

The 2022 version of the Skyhawks tout a balanced lineup that collected 15 OVC victories this fall – tying the school record en route to the school’s third OVC regular season championship.

Logan Wallick and Karen Scanlon each garnered All-OVC first team status in 2022 as Wallick ranked in the top-10 in the league in hitting percentage (.287, fourth), kills (3.21 per set, sixth) and points (3.47 per set, ninth). Scanlon ranked seventh in the conference in points (3.61 per set) and eighth in kills (3.04 per set).

The trio of Haeleigh Paulino , Angel Baylark and Mia Saenz were the only UT Martin players to start in all 33 matches this fall. Paulino ranked fourth in the OVC in service aces (0.37 per set) and seventh in assists (5.98 per set) while Baylark’s .274 hitting percentage was good enough for sixth in the league. Saenz ranked in the top-10 in the OVC in blocks (1.06 per set, sixth) and service aces (0.31 per set) during her rookie campaign.

Cambree Lucas logged 29 starts as a sophomore as the Brazil, Ind. native posted 211 kills (1.73 per set) and 282 digs (2.31 per set).

defensively, Dylan Mott scooped up 542 digs this season – the seventh-most in a single season in school history. The libero from Hendersonville, Tenn. accumulated her 1,000th career dig during the OVC Championship tournament and ranked fifth in the OVC with a 4.30 digs per set average.

Reserves off the bench for the Skyhawks during the OVC Championship tournament included Kayla Carrell (219 digs, 1.77 per set), Addy Vaughn (373 assists, 3.24 per set), Kayla Bryant (at least eight kills in six different matches in 2022) and Audrey Haworth (203 kills during her collegiate career).

The Skyhawks are part of a four-team pod for the first two rounds of the NIVC. Since joining the NCAA Division I Ranks in 1992, UT Martin is a combined 5-7 against the other three teams in its bracket (2-5 against Troy, 2-0 against Alabama State and 1-2 against Southern Miss).

All matches in the Troy pod will be streamed live on ESPN+. Links for those matches and live stats, as well as further information on the 2022 NIVC, can be found above.