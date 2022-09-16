UT MARTIN SOCCER TO HONOR FIVE SKYHAWKS PRIOR TO FINAL NON-CONFERENCE MATCHUP AGAINST ALABAMA A&M ON SUNDAY

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin soccer program will put a bow on its non-conference schedule on Sunday, Sept. 18 when playing host to Alabama A&M. Action is scheduled to get underway at 1 pm and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Prior to the contest, the Skyhawks will honor five players for their career achievements on Senior Day. UT Martin will recognize its academic Seniors including Maria Castaldo , Megan Drake , Lynette Hawkins , Sophia Mankowski and Ryan Mushkin . The group has been a part of 26 victories, three Ohio Valley Conference Championship berths and a 2021 regular season league championship.

Following the pregame festivities, the Skyhawks (1-4-2) are looking to wrap up their non-conference slate on a high note. UT Martin has played its last two games at home – splitting last week’s contests with a win over Indiana State (2-0) and a setback to Florida Atlantic (3-0).

The Skyhawks enter the weekend with Drake ranking as the team’s top scorer with four goals on the season while freshman Alba Delgado paces the team with two assists. Drake was named the OVC Offensive Player of the Week after her performance last week in which she scored two goals in the win over Indiana State and ranks among league leaders in goals (4, second) and points (eight, third).

Alabama A&M (2-5) brings a stingy scoring defense into this weekend’s matchup by allowing one goal or less in five of its last six contests. The Bulldogs are looking to snap a four-game losing streak in which the team has been held scoreless over the last 365 minutes.

Individually, the Bulldogs are led by K’la Barnes-Blackwood and Jameela Barrett with two goals each while Taylor McNeal has the team’s lone assist on the season. Goalkeeper Laura Jansa has tallied two shutouts between the posts while notching a 1.14 GAA.

Sunday’s contest marks the second meeting between the two programs in series history and the first matchup since 2008. UT Martin won the previous meeting against Alabama A&M by a final tally of 1-0 on Aug. 22, 2008 at Skyhawk Field.