UT MARTIN SOCCER PUSHES UNBEATEN OVC FOE TENNESSEE TECH TO 2-2 DRAW

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin soccer team posted arguably its best showing in Ohio Valley Conference play on Sunday afternoon, pushing unbeaten league foe Tennessee Tech to the brink before settling for a 2-2 draw.

The Skyhawks (2-6-3, 0-2-1 OVC) picked up their first points in the OVC standings with today’s decision, scoring goals in the 62n.d and 82n.d minutes to match its highest scoring total this season. UT Martin also became the first team to score on Tennessee Tech (4-4-4, 2-0-2 OVC) during league play – ending a three-matchup shutout streak by the visitors.

After giving up a goal in the middle of the first half off a Strike by Meredith Nye courtesy of an assist by Yao Giada Zhou, UT Martin battled back with two goals in the second to take its first lead during OVC play. The Skyhawks got on the board in the 62ndn.d minute as Makayla Robinson found Nyeema Prescod-Beckles for a line drive into the net. The Squad then added to their margin in the final 10 minutes as Katey Hunt curled in a perfectly placed corner into the top right corner of the goal to give the team a momentary 2-1 advantage.

Unfortunately, the lead only stayed on the home side’s favor for six minutes before Tech tied up the contest in the 88th minute. With the Golden Eagles looking for the equalizer, Chloe Smith was able to find a misplayed ball and Punch it in from eight yards out to knot up the contest with just two minutes to play.

UT Martin narrowly outshot Tennessee Tech by a 12-11 margin. The sophomore pair of Izzy Patterson and Brooke Kala paced the team with four shot attempts each while Prescod-Beckles ranked second on the team with a pair of attempts.

The Skyhawks will return to action to wrap up their three-game homestand on Thursday, Oct. 6 when playing host to Lindenwood. First touch is slated for 5 pm