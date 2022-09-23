UT MARTIN SOCCER DROPS A HEARTBREAKER IN OVC OPENER BEHIND LATE GOAL BY LITTLE ROCK

Next Game: Morehead State 9/25/2022 | 1 p.m Sept. 25 (Sun) / 1 pm Morehead State History

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the score tied heading down the final stretch, it was Little Rock who found the game-winner in the final four minutes to knock off Defending Ohio Valley Conference regular season Champion UT Martin by a final score of 2-1 in the Skyhawks league opener it’s Thursday evening.

The Skyhawks (2-5-2, 0-1 OVC) gave up an early goal in the team’s conference opener but rallied to tie the score up in the 14th minute. From there, the two teams battled for the rest of the game in the programs first meeting as league members after Little Rock joined the OVC earlier this year. As the clock ticked down with the score remaining tied, it was the Trojans who found the winning touch in the 86th minute to pick up their first win in their new conference.

Little Rock (4-4-2, 1-1 OVC) got on the board quickly as a clearance attempt by the Skyhawk goalkeeper went awry and led to an open goal opportunity for Jessie Vaden just 2:30 into the contest.

Facing an early deficit, UT Martin went to work in search of the game’s equalizer. The Skyhawks found the goal they were looking for 11 minutes later Izzy Patterson lofted a ball into the box which deflected off a defender and saw Brooke Kala immediately Punch it into the bottom left corner to tie up the margin in the 14th minute.

The score would remain tied at the half as each team was locked in a defensive battle from that point forward. Little Rock held UT Martin without a shot attempt in the second half before ultimately finding the eventual game-winner in the 86th minute as Natalee Geren lofted a free kick which Bronte Peel headed past the keeper.

UT Martin will return home for its OVC home opener in its next contest when taking on Morehead State on Sunday, Sept. 25. Action is scheduled to get underway at 1 pm