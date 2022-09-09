UT MARTIN GOLF PROGRAM BEGINS QUEST FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE OVC TITLE AT THE WILDCAT INVITATIONAL ON MONDAY

MARTIN, Tenn. – The first of 11 regular season tournaments for the University of Tennessee at Martin golf team takes place next week as the Skyhawks will take part in the Wildcat Invitational Hosted by Kansas State on Monday, Sept 12 through Tuesday, Sept. 13.

UT Martin is one of 15 schools set to compete in the Wildcat Invitational, held at the Colbert Hills Golf Club in Manhattan, Kan. The par-72 course, which opened in 2000 and has been touted as Kansas’ premier public golf layout by Golf Digest, plays at 7,525 yards. Overall, 81 players will tee it up in the tournament as the Skyhawks join schools such as Bradley, Creighton, Drake, Dodge City Community College, Grand Canyon, Houston Baptist, Kansas City, Kansas State, North Dakota State, Oakland, Omaha, Southern Illinois, Texas A&M Commerce and Western Illinois.

The season-opener is one of five fall events for UT Martin, each of which will occur in a different state. The Skyhawks will host the Grover Page Classic in Jackson, Tenn. is Sept. 19-20 before visiting the Derek Dolenc Invitational in Madison, Ill. is Sept. 26-27. Following a three-week layoff, UT Martin travels to the Pinetree Intercollegiate on Oct. 17-18 in Kennesaw, Ga. and will host Western Kentucky for the Inaugural Clash at the Country Club 18-hole event in Paducah, Ky. is Oct. 24.

The Skyhawks’ spring schedule features seven tournaments before the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Championships on April 23-26, once again held at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo. UT Martin will co-host the second annual Carpenter/Chaney Classic in Mims, Fla. is Feb. 10-11 and head to the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate in Orlando, Fla. is Feb. 19-21. The Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville, Tenn. (March 12-14) is the only tournament in March while the Ernie Denham Classic in Louisville, Ky. takes place on April 3-4. The Skyhawks will participate in the TSU Big Blue Intercollegiate on April 10-11 before the regular season finale is set for April 17-18 at the Mountaineer Invitational in Bridgeport, W.Va.

Chasing after its third consecutive OVC Championship and fourth in the last eight years, UT Martin Returns seven players from last season’s title run. The Skyhawks will look to continue an impressive run under the third-year head coach Austin Swafford as UT Martin has won nearly half (10 of 21) of its tournaments since he took over the reins of the program.

The Skyhawks have finalized their lineup for the season-opening Wildcat Invitational as the reigning All-OVC selection Bryson Morrell (74.6 stroke average as a junior in 2021-22) is slotted at No. 1. Senior Jacob Uehlein (74.5 stroke average last season) is inked into the No. 2 position while true freshman Rocco Zakutney earned the No. 3 spot after an all-state career at St. Mary High School in Paducah, Ky. Fresh off an All-OVC Newcomer campaign that included a 74.6 stroke average, redshirt sophomore Jonathan Xoinis will represent UT Martin at No. 4. Completing the Skyhawk lineup at No. 5 is a redshirt sophomore Ethan Ray who will make his first official Collegiate start after making a pair of appearances as an individual last season.

A trio of sophomores will additionally return for UT Martin in 2022-23 in Garrett Chumley (All-OVC Newcomer, 74.9 scoring average), Cayden Chambers (75.8 stroke average last season) and Jackson Twerdahl (76.9 scoring average as a redshirt freshman).

Two freshmen are also set to make their Skyhawk debuts this season Luke Caldwell joins UT Martin after an all-state campaign at Cookeville High School in Cookeville, Tenn. and Dax Isbell enters the fold following a pair of state championship appearances at North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga.

Live scoring for the Wildcat Invitational can be found at the link above.