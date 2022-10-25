UT MARTIN FOOTBALL REMAINS RANKED IN BOTH NATIONAL POLLS

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin football program continued a streak of 19 consecutive weeks ranked nationally heading into its Week 8 Matchup against Houston Christian. The Skyhawks dropped in both polls following a loss to No. 3 ranked Tennessee last week, falling to No. 18 in the Weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll while sitting at No. 21 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

UT Martin Ranks in the top-25 in 15 different team categories and 14 individual categories. The Squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), sacks allowed (4, second), defensive touchdowns (2, seventh), passes intercepted (10, eighth ), passing offense (299.6, ninth), turnover margin (0.86, ninth), total offense (471.9, 10th) and passes had intercepted (3, 10th).

UT Martin has posted a +17.6 scoring margin against FCS foes this season while beating Ohio Valley Conference members by an average of 25.4 points per game.

AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25

  1. South Dakota State (25)
  2. Montana State
  3. Sacramento State (1)
  4. North Dakota State
  5. Jackson State
  6. Chattanooga
  7. Weber State
  8. Holy Cross
  9. UIW
  10. Montana
  11. Delaware
  12. William & Mary
  13. Samford
  14. Southeast Missouri State
  15. Fordham
  16. Mercer
  17. Rhode Island
  18. UT Martin
  19. Stephen F. Austin
  20. Richmond
  21. Austin Peay
  22. Princeton
  23. Idaho
  24. Southern Illinois
  25. New Hampshire

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

  1. South Dakota State
  2. Sacramento State
  3. Montana State
  4. North Dakota State
  5. Weber State
    Holy Cross
  6. Chattanooga
  7. UIW
  8. Jackson State
  9. William & Mary
  10. Montana
  11. Delaware
  12. Samford
  13. Idaho
  14. Southeast Missouri
  15. Mercer
  16. Richmond
  17. Rhode Island
  18. New Hampshire
  19. Southern Illinois
  20. UT Martin
  21. Fordham
  22. North Dakota
  23. Furman
  24. Austin Peay

