UT MARTIN FOOTBALL REMAINS RANKED IN BOTH NATIONAL POLLS

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin football program continued a streak of 19 consecutive weeks ranked nationally heading into its Week 8 Matchup against Houston Christian. The Skyhawks dropped in both polls following a loss to No. 3 ranked Tennessee last week, falling to No. 18 in the Weekly AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll while sitting at No. 21 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

UT Martin Ranks in the top-25 in 15 different team categories and 14 individual categories. The Squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), sacks allowed (4, second), defensive touchdowns (2, seventh), passes intercepted (10, eighth ), passing offense (299.6, ninth), turnover margin (0.86, ninth), total offense (471.9, 10th) and passes had intercepted (3, 10th).

UT Martin has posted a +17.6 scoring margin against FCS foes this season while beating Ohio Valley Conference members by an average of 25.4 points per game.

AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25

South Dakota State (25) Montana State Sacramento State (1) North Dakota State Jackson State Chattanooga Weber State Holy Cross UIW Montana Delaware William & Mary Samford Southeast Missouri State Fordham Mercer Rhode Island UT Martin Stephen F. Austin Richmond Austin Peay Princeton Idaho Southern Illinois New Hampshire

Stats Perform FCS Top 25