UT hires new head Coach for Women’s soccer team

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – The University of Toledo has hired a new head coach for its Women’s soccer team.

It’s Dec. 19, the University announced that Mark Batman will be the new head coach for the Women’s soccer team. Before coming to Toledo, Batman spent more than 19 seasons coaching for Ohio Northern University.

According to UToledo, Batman is the winningest coach in ONU history compiling a record of 253-91-40.

“We are excited to welcome Mark to the Rocket family,” Blair said. “Mark is a proven winner who has shown the ability to build a program and sustain excellence. His student-athletes win championships while excelling in the classroom and enjoying the best possible student-athlete experience. We are fortunate to have Mark leading our program and look forward to this next chapter for Toledo Women’s Soccer.”

UToledo says Batman brings 22 total years of collegiate coaching experience to the program.

“I would like to thank Bryan Blair and (Senior Woman Administrator) Kelly Andrews, along with the rest of the UT staff and search committee for giving me this opportunity as the next leader of the Toledo Women’s Soccer program,” Batman said. “I am looking forward to this opportunity and want nothing more than to get Toledo Women’s Soccer back to the top of the MAC and competing for MAC Championships.”

According to UToledo, Batman’s official introduction as head coach will be held on campus at a later date.

