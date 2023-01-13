UT-Arlington at Grand Canyon: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Thursday night, Grand Canyon will host the University of Texas-Arlington in a Western Athletic Conference matchup. The Mavericks are currently 5-12 overall with a conference record of 0-4. The team is on a five-game losing streak with the most recent loss coming against Seattle in a 76-61 defeat. Shemar Wilson was the leading scorer for UT Arlington delivering 18 points. Wilson was joined in double-digit scoring by Kyron Gibson with 13 points and Chendall Weaver with 11 points. Despite a strong start in the game, the heat fizzled out resulting in the loss. The Antelopes come into Thursday’s game with an overall record of 11-5 with a conference record of 2-1.

