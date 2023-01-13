UT-Arlington at Grand Canyon: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Thursday night, Grand Canyon will host the University of Texas-Arlington in a Western Athletic Conference matchup. The Mavericks are currently 5-12 overall with a conference record of 0-4. The team is on a five-game losing streak with the most recent loss coming against Seattle in a 76-61 defeat. Shemar Wilson was the leading scorer for UT Arlington delivering 18 points. Wilson was joined in double-digit scoring by Kyron Gibson with 13 points and Chendall Weaver with 11 points. Despite a strong start in the game, the heat fizzled out resulting in the loss. The Antelopes come into Thursday’s game with an overall record of 11-5 with a conference record of 2-1.

How to Watch Texas-Arlington at Grand Canyon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

Live Stream Texas-Arlington at Grand Canyon in College Basketball on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The team’s most recent game ended in defeat when Stephen F. Austin beat Grand Canyon in a 73-68 game on Saturday. Ray Harrison led the Antelopes with 19 points and Chance McMillian added 16 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the strength of the Lumberjacks.

These two teams have only played each other once and it dates back to 2014 when UT Arlington won 66-64.

Regional restrictions may apply.