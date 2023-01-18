USWNT vs. New Zealand prediction, odds, line: Soccer expert reveals picks, bets for Jan. 17, 2023 friendly

The United States Women’s National Team hopes to get 2023 off to a strong start when they take on New Zealand in an international friendly on Tuesday. The USWNT lost three consecutive contests late last year before ending it with a 2-1 triumph over Germany in a friendly on Nov. 13. New Zealand avoided finishing 2022 with a three-game losing streak as they battled South Korea to a 1-1 draw in their final outing. The Americans dropped their initial meeting with the New Zealanders in 1987 but have followed the defeat with an 18-game unbeaten run that includes 17 victories.

Kickoff is set for 10 pm ET at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. The Americans are listed as -1200 favorites (risk $1200 to win $100) on the money line in the latest USWNT vs. New Zealand odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the New Zealanders are +1400 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is set at +800. Before making any New Zealand vs. USWNT Picks or international soccer predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer Insider Jon “Buckets” Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

He has been on fire on his Premier League predictions for SportsLine, going 28-4 on his past 32 Picks to improve to 59-25-1 (69%) since the start of 2022. That has meant a profit of more than $2,800 for $100 bettors. He is 308-291-8 on all Picks on SportsLine since the start of 2022. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down the USWNT vs. New Zealand match from every angle and just locked in his Picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and Trends for New Zealand vs. USWNT:

USWNT vs. New Zealand money line: USA -1200, New Zealand +1400, Draw +800

USA: The Americans have recorded fewer than three goals in five consecutive matches

NZ: The Football Ferns have scored just once over their last three contests

USWNT vs. New Zealand picks: See Picks here

Why you should back USA

The Americans won’t have their leading scorer from 2022 for this match as Sophia Smith, who recorded 11 goals in 17 games, is nursing a minor foot injury. However, the team will have defender Emily Sonnett and forward Lynn Williams back in the fold after both players missed a significant amount of time last year with injuries. The 29-year-old Sonnett is one of 17 players who scored a goal for the USA in 2022, with Mallory Swanson finishing second behind Smith with seven in 15 contests.

Veteran forward Alex Morgan will also be available for the USWNT as she looks to add to her team-leading 119 international goal total. Getting on the scoreboard has not been a problem against New Zealand of late as the Americans have outscored the Kiwis 21-1 while winning their last four meetings.

Why you should back New Zealand

The New Zealanders have played well defensively since last year’s loss to the Americans, allowing more than one goal in only four of their next 10 matches. The side has yielded a total of 12 goals while posting three clean sheets in that span. New Zealand enjoyed a three-game unbeaten streak during which they surrendered just one goal before going winless in their last three outings.

Forward Olivia Chance scored in New Zealand’s 1-1 draw against South Korea in their most recent match, which followed back-to-back shutout losses. The goal ended an 18-game drought for the 29-year-old, whose previous goal came in March 2020 versus Belgium.

How to make USA vs. New Zealand Picks

Eimer has analyzed New Zealand vs. USA from every angle, and he offers up three confident Picks and a full breakdown for Tuesday’s friendly. He’s only sharing his USWNT vs. New Zealand analysis and expert Picks at SportsLine.

Who will win New Zealand vs. USWNT? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the USA vs. New Zealand match, all from the soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the world, and find out.