USU WBB NOTES – Utah State Women’s Basketball Concludes Non-Conference Schedule at Eastern Washington

Utah State (3-7, 0-0 MW) continues its season on the road this week at Eastern Washington (6-3, 0-0 BSC) on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 3 pm (MT) at Reese Court in Cheney, Washington.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Ajay Salvesen calling play-by-play. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team’s social media outlets. Links for live streaming will be available online prior to the game.

AGGIES VERSUS EAGLES

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Utah State and Eastern Washington and the first since 2008. The series is tied, 2-2, with USU winning the two most recent meetings. The Eagles won two prior matchups in Logan in 1981-82. The Aggies won the only previous meeting in Cheney, Washington, in 2007, 74-55.

SCOUTING THE EAGLES

Head Coach Joddie Gleason is in her second season with Eastern Washington, having led the team to a 9-21 record in her first year, including a 7-13 mark in Big Sky play. Gleason and the Eagles are off to their best start to the season since 2009-10 at 6-3, including wins over Boise State (83-74) and Southern Utah (62-60).

Eastern Washington has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game so far this season, averaging 69.0 points while allowing 62.0 to their opponents. The Eagles shoot 40.0 percent from the floor, 31.1 percent from behind the 3-point line and 73.6 percent from the free throw line. Opponents, meanwhile, have shot 39.4 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from behind the arc. EWU has been outrebounded by an average of 3.4 boards per game as the Eagles Corral 35.6 rebounds per game. Eastern Washington averages 14.1 assists per game to 12.2 turnovers and has forced the opposition into 19.1 turnovers per game, including 11.1 steals per game. EWU is led by the trio of Jadia Martin, Jamie Loera and Jacinta Buckley who all average double figures in scoring at 14.1, 11.3 and 10.6 points per game, respectively. Buckley also leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per contest while Loera posts a team-high 3.7 assists per game. Loera also leads the Eagles with 2.9 steals per game.

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

Eastern Washington junior forward Jacinta Buckley transferred to the Eagles after spending two seasons at UNLV. Buckley played against Utah State four times as a member of the Rebels, with a high-water mark against USU of seven points and four rebounds in an 89-59 win for UNLV. Buckley won all four of her meetings against the Aggies while with the Rebels.

ICYMI

The Aggies went 0-2 against BYU and LMU last time out. At home versus the Cougars, Utah State lost, 64-54. USU was led by a trio of double-digit scorers as Graduate guard Mason Kimball led the way with 14 points while junior guard Tamiah Robinson and Graduate forward Ashya Klopfenstein chipped in 10 and 12 points, respectively. Kimball also led the Aggies in rebounds with five while Robinson led the team with five assists. Junior guard Olivia Wikstrom led USU with four steals as the Aggies forced BYU into 32 turnovers, the first time Utah State has forced a team into 30 or more turnovers since February of 2011. Against the Lions, USU held a 34-28 Halftime lead but was unable to hold is in a 71-63 loss. Robinson led the way with 15 points as she went 4-of-5 from 3-point territory. Wikstrom also reached double figures with 10 points while Kimball led the Aggies in rebounds with seven. Graduate guard Maria Carvalho posted a points-rebounds-assists line of 5-5-5 in the effort.

RANGEFINDER

• Utah State is off to one of its best shooting seasons from behind the 3-point line in program history. The Aggies are currently shooting 34.5 percent (76-of-220) on 3-point attempts, ranking as the third-best percentage in the Mountain West. It also stands as the second-best team percentage for a season in USU history behind only the 2011-12 squad’s mark of 38.4 percent. USU has also made 10 3-point field goals in a game three times this season, reaching the mark against Arkansas State, Weber State and Utah Valley. This is the first season in which the Aggies have registered at least three games with double-digit three-pointers since the 2013-14 season.

• Utah State went 8-16 on 3-point attempts versus Southeastern Louisiana, the first time the team has shot 50 percent or better from behind the arc since shooting 13-24 (54.2 percent) in a 76-66 win versus Wyoming on January 22, 2022.

PUTTING IN THE ARD WORK

Utah State Head Coach Kayla Ard put in a record of 8-10 in nonconference play across her first two seasons at the helm of the Aggies, the best record by an Aggie Coach in nonconference play in their first two seasons since Cindy Perkins in 1978-80. This season, Ard became the first coach in USU history to win her first three season openers.

SPREADING IT AROUND

Utah State has had five different players lead the team in scoring so far this season. Sophomore guard Cristina Oliva Graduate guards Maria Carvalho and Mason Kimball , and junior guards Tamiah Robinson and Olivia Wikstrom have each led the Aggies in points this season with Kimball leading the way with four games under her belt as USU’s leading scorer. Additionally, the Aggies have had 28 instances of a player scoring 10 or more points this season with six different players so far accomplishing the feat. Wikstrom leads the Aggies with seven double-digit scoring s

DOUBLE UP

Both Tamiah Robinson and and Olivia Wikstrom recorded a double-double in USU’s game versus Arkansas State, the first time two Aggies have registered double-doubles in the same game since Hailey Bassett (12/18) and Shannon Dufficy (12/14) accomplished the feat against Colorado State on January 19, 2019. Robinson finished with 10 points and 10 assists while Wikstrom recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds.

FULL-TIME WORKER

Graduate guard Maria Carvalho played all 40 minutes in Utah State’s last game versus Southeastern Louisiana, the first Aggie not to leave the floor in a game this season. Last year, USU had five instances where a player played all 40 minutes of a game. Carvalho currently ranks second in the conference in minutes played at 35.8 minutes per contest.

FULL SPEED AHEAD

Utah State is currently tied for third among Mountain West teams for most possessions per game. The Aggies average 73.3 offensive possessions per game, tied for the 99th-fastest pace in the nation. USU’s speed of play is only bested by New Mexico (74.5 possessions per game) among MW teams.

SECOND CHANCES

Utah State currently sits among the conference’s best Offensive rebounding teams. The Aggies rank fourth in the conference with 12.3 Offensive rebounds per game. Graduate guard Maria Carvalho also Ranks 13th in the conference with 2.0 Offensive rebounds per contest, also tying for 10th in the MW in total rebounds per game with 6.0, trailing only Nevada’s Alyssa Jimenez for the most rebounds per game among MW guards.

CAREER BESTS

Several Aggies recorded career-best marks last time out for Utah State. Against BYU, junior Tamiah Robinson set or tied career-high marks in both free throws made (4) and attempted (8) plus assists (5). Robinson also set a career-high with four made three-pointers versus Loyola Marymount. Graduate guard Maria Carvalho tied her career-high in blocks, notching the fourth block of her career against the Cougars. Senior forward Ashya Klopfenstein also posted career-best numbers versus BYU, setting career-high marks in three-pointers made (1) and attempted (2), plus free throws made (7) and attempted (8). Freshman guard Natalie Fraley against set multiple career marks against LMU, recording new Highs in field goals made (2), three-pointers attempted (4), assists (1) and minutes played (18).

COMPARATIVELY SPEAKING

Utah State Ranks among the upper half of the Mountain West in several statistics, including 3-point percentage (34.5 percent, 3rd), 3-point field goals per game (7.6, 3rd), Offensive rebounds per game (12.3, 4th), free throws attempted per game (4th, 16.7), free throws made per game (11.8) and turnovers forced per game (5th, 17.7).

Individually, Graduate guard Mason Kimball is tied for 14th in the conference in points per game (11.6) and tied for eighth in 3-point field goals per game (1.7). Graduate guard Maria Carvalho is also tied for 14th in points per game (11.6), third in minutes per game (34.3), tied for sixth in assists per game (3.3), seventh in assist/turnover ratio (1.4), 11th in rebounds per game (6.0 ), 13th in Offensive rebounds per game (2.0) and T-8th in 3-point field goals per game (1.7). Junior guard Tamiah Robinson is fifth in assists per game (3.5), eighth in assist-turnover ratio (1.1), ninth in minutes per game (31.5) and 17th in rebounds per game (4.9). Junior guard Olivia Wikstrom is Ranks among the top-20 in the MW for points per game (11.3, 19th), 3-point field goals per game (1.5, T-13th) and steals per game (1.5 T-18th). Graduate forward Prima Chellis Also ranks tied for 18th in steals per game (1.5).

WELL TRAVELED

Utah State has players from nine different states on its roster, plus one international player in Graduate senior Maria Carvalho . Additionally, the Aggies have no more than two players from any given state with Utah State possessing two players each from Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington.

WHAT’S RETURNING?

USU Returns two letterwinners from last year’s Squad in Juniors Kinley Falslev-Wickizer and Olivia Wikstrom . Falslev-Wickizer returns after averaging 1.8 points per game and shooting 14-43 (.326) on 3-pointers last season. Wikstrom averaged 4.5 points per game in addition to 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

TRANSFER-MATION COMPLETE

The Aggies welcome nine transfers in advance of the 2022-23 season. Utah State brings in four Graduate transfers in Prima Chellis (SIU Edwardsville), Maria Carvalho (Utah Valley), Mason Kimball (Merrimack College) and Abby Wahl (Eastern Illinois). A further two Seniors joined USU this season Olivia Mason (Niagara) and Ashya Klopfenstein (Robert Morris). Tamiah Robinson (Labette Community College), Cristina Oliva (Sierra College) and Lillian Harris (CCBC Essex) also joined Utah State after beginning their Collegiate Careers elsewhere.

USU also has three freshmen joining the roster for 2022-23 in Isabella Tañedo (Laurel, Maryland), Tiairra Hill-Brown (Las Vegas, Nevada) and Natalie Fraley (Kelso, Washington).

– USU –