USMNT vs. Serbia: Free Live Stream Soccer Friendly Online, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Wednesday night, the United States men’s national team will host Serbia in an international friendly to be played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Serbia is currently ranked 29th in the FIFA standings while the United States is 13th. Serbia’s most recent game came against Switzerland in a 3-2 loss. Aleksandar Mitrović scored first for Serbia to tie things up at 1-1 before Dušan Vlahović added the second goal to go up 2-1. The Swiss tied things up just before halftime and took the lead shortly after the half. Serbia was unable to find the equalizer resulting in the defeat.

The USA is also coming off a loss, in its case to the Netherlands by a score of 3-1. Memphis Depay scored first for the Netherlands just 10 minutes into the game. Daley Blind scored for the Netherlands just before the half to make it 2-0. Haji Wright scored for the United States at the 76-minute mark, but Denzel Dumfries scored just five minutes later for the Netherlands and the US couldn’t come back from two goals down with only nine minutes remaining in the game.

These two teams have only met once before and the game resulted in a 0-0 draw.

