USMNT star Weston McKennie closing in on a Premier League move to Leeds United

USMNT star Weston McKennie appears to be is on the verge of completing a move to the Premier League from Serie A. Leeds Unitedmanaged by fellow American Jesse Marsch, are the club in question and after Italian journalist Matteo Moretto had initially reported the English side’s interest in the player, his countryman Fabrizio Romano has revealed that talks are taking place between the Whites and Juventus over a deal, while McKennie is in discussions over personal terms.

Talks ongoing between Leeds United and Juventus on conditions of Weston McKennie deal. Discussions also on the player side over personal terms. ⚪️🇺🇸 #LUFC The other option for Leeds is Azzedine Ounahi from Angers. pic.twitter.com/ZApMtWMfk0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2023

Which other USMNT players play for Leeds United?

Were McKennie to make the move, he would join compatriots Marsch, Tyler Adams and Brendon Aaronson in Yorkshire. Marsh has been in charge at Elland Road since the end of February 2022 and did just enough to keep Leeds in the Premier League last season after a disastrous run of form saw the much-loved Marcelo Bielsa relieved of his duties.

Adams and Aaronson were signed in the 2022 summer transfer window, with Marsh having worked with them at Red Bull Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg respectively. Adams has been a key figure in the Leeds side this season, starting 18 of their 19 Premier League fixtures, while Aaronson has been named in the first Eleven for all 19although his performances have tailed off slightly after an excellent start.

“There were some ridiculous reports this week that the players are against me. This is a bunch of BS. Here, we have been together from day one. That’s one of the things that I love about being here. We’re so unified. “ – Jesse Marsch 🗣 (wrong @BBCSport) pic.twitter.com/e3sCu44bs8 — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) January 19, 2023

How are Jesse Marsch’s Leeds faring in the Premier League?

Marsh is desperately looking for reinforcements ensure the club aren’t involved in another relegation battle come the end of the season. As things stand, Leeds are down in 15th spot in the tablejust one point clear of the bottom three, and haven’t won any of their last six Premier League games. McKennie would add proven quality to their midfield and would almost certainly go straight into Marsch’s starting line-up. According to Romano, Azzedine Ounahi, who plays for Angers in Ligue 1 in France and was hugely impressive at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, is Leeds’ alternative target.

McKennie’s current club Juventus have been rocked in the last week or so by a 15-point deduction due to for artificially inflating players’ values for capital gains and may face further punishment for undeclared wage payments. The American joined the Old Lady on loan from Schalke in August 2020 before making the move permanent the following March. McKennie has made 65 appearances for the Italians, scoring eight goals.