USMNT star Gio Reyna scores brilliant goal for Borussia Dortmund; nets first in over a year

It has been a long road back from multiple muscular injuries for Gio Reyna. But on Saturday, he ended his scoring drought for Borussia Dortmund while logging 67 minutes in their match against VfB Stuttgart. With the World Cup around the corner, this will be music to Gregg Berhalter’s ears. This was only Reyna’s third start for the German club this season and his first since Sept. 14th against Manchester City as Edin Terzic wants to ensure that he isn’t pushed too hard during the season.

The goal was his first in 421 days going back to Aug. 21, 2021, putting Dortmund ahead by 3-0 before the half as they rolled over Stuttgart, 5-0. Reyna was setup by Youssoufa Moukoko before unleashing an Unstoppable shot past Florian Müller in net. His first touch was just enough to open up the defense, creating space to finish which is the kind of finishing that Berhalter will need with the national team as well.

Take a look at the goal:

Reyna now has one goal and two assists in all competitions for Dortmund, but this match could be a launching pad for his season. With Dortmund four points off the top of the Bundesliga, they’ll need all the help they can get from the American.