USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter Releases statement about violent 1991 incident with wife Rosalind

Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, whose United States men’s national team contract expired this week, released a statement amid the investigation.

Gregg Berhalter admitted from an unverified Twitter account later confirmed as genuine by US Soccer that he “kicked” his wife Rosalind Berhalter in the legs during an altercation at a bar in 1991.

Berhalter wrote that an unnamed person recently threatened him with the release of information about the incident, which had not previously been made public.

Later, he called his actions towards the woman he is currently married to "shameful", but he asked for it not to define him.







The incident is now under investigation by US Soccer, the governing body confirmed.

“Upon learning of the allegation against US men’s national team head Coach Gregg Berhalter on Dec. 11, 2022, US Soccer immediately Hired Alston & Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation into the matter,” wrote US Soccer on its official Twitter account. “The investigation is being led by Jenny Kramer, BJay Pak and Chris Marquardt of Alston & Bird LLP and remains ongoing.

“Through this process, US Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization. We take such behavior seriously and have expanded our investigation to include those allegations.

“We appreciate Gregg and Rosalind coming forward to speak openly about this incident. Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete. US Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously. Last month, US Soccer launched a full technical review of our Men’s National Team Program.”

