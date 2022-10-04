USL Championship Fans’ Choice Goal of the Week

Nicky Law (TBR), #MBvTBR, 10/2/22 – In the 49th minute of the Rowdies’ match against Monterey Bay, Law sat in wait on the right side of the box as his teammates worked possession forward up the left side. A looping cross reached the Englishman at the back post, and he struck the ball first time from Eleven yards out, pinging it off the bottom of the crossbar to equalize the match in the second half.

Jack Blake (SD), #OCvSD 10/1/22 – Less than ten minutes into the second half of Loyal’s match against Orange County, the Nottingham, England native found himself over a dead ball 20 yards out from the goal. Blake curled a shot into the left side of the net to put San Diego ahead.

Ayoze (IND), #INDvTUL, 10/1/22 – Facing a one-goal deficit and a free kick near the edge of the box, Indy Eleven stood multiple free kick takers over the dead ball. It was the Spaniard, though, that curled a low shot around the left side of the wall and tucked into the bottom corner to level the match.

Gabriel Torres (PHX), #PHXvNY, 10/1/22 – Torres didn’t wait long to get the scoring started for Phoenix Rising, taking the ball from over 35 yards from the goal, dribbling to the top of the box and unleashing a left-footed shot into the right corner in the second minute. The Brazilian defender opened his account for Phoenix after just being acquired on September 23rd from FC Tulsa.

Wilson Harris (LOU), #RGVvLOU, 10/1/22 – How many times have you seen a chipped header? With a ball Flying into the box, Harris got a perfect header under it, perfectly looping it over the defense and into a position that made it impossible to save. It would stand as the winner in the match.