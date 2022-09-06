An action-packed week of games delivered key results in the race for the 2022 USL Championship Playoffs and some outstanding individual finishes that lit up the league’s highlight reel as we entered the penultimate month of the regular season. We’ve picked out five of the best, now you get to pick which goal should be the USL Championship Fans’ Choice Goal of the Week.

Voting runs through Thursday, September 8 at 12 pm ET.

USL Championship Fans’ Choice Goal of the Week – Week 26

Luis Seijas (PHX) – #PHXvRGV, 8/31/22: The Venezuelan playmaker made the most of Aodhan Quinn’s Inventive backheeled pass to power home a left-footed shot into the right corner for Rising FC’s Winner against Rio Grande Valley FC.

Leo Fernandes (TBR) – #TBRvLV, 9/3/22: The Rowdies’ leading scorer delivered another two-goal performance on Saturday night including a brilliantly struck half-volley from 17 yards out into the roof of the Las Vegas net at Al Lang Stadium.

Lamar Walker (MIA) – #MIAvBHM, 9/3/22: The Jamaican international caught his half-volley outside the penalty area perfectly to send it arrowing through a crowd of players and into the back of the net at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Cal Jennings (LV) – #TBRvLV, 9/3/22: Jennings picked up possession in the center circle and made a driving run forward before unleashing a thunderous finish into the top-right corner of the net for Lights FC on the road against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Kevaughn Frater (NM) – #NMvELP, 9/2/22: The Jamaican forward created a yard of space inside the left half of the penalty area at Isotopes Park and fired home a narrow-angle finish that picked out the right corner of the net for his first goal since returning to United.