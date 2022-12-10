Using Delphi method to develop Chinese Women’s cervical cancer screening intention scale based on planned behavior theory | BMC Women’s Health

Design

Initial construction of TPB scale item pool for cervical cancer screening

The development of the scale first followed the process outlined by Ajzen, creating four behavioral predictors (attitude towards behaviors, subjective norms, perceived behavioral control, and behavioral intentions), A literature search was then performed to construct a project pool in the predictors, using international Databases and Chinese Databases including Web of Science, Elsevier ScienceDirect, BioMed Central, PubMed, Cochrane, CNKI, Wanfang and Weipu. The following search terms were used to find articles published in the past decade from 2012 to 2022: cervical cancer screening, participation, influencing factors, intentions, motivations, attitudes. English- and Chinese-language articles could be included. A total of 1447 original papers were obtained. After removing duplicates, 136 papers were screened and 43 papers were chosen to create the evaluation scale. It was determined according to the article title, abstract and content. Each paper had two screenings. In case of disagreement, members of the research team would discuss and decide together. References were managed using the Zotero software. Taking into account the references and discussions in the research group, the research team developed a pool of potential projects based on China’s current situation. Finally, the initial TPB intention scale for cervical cancer screening was constructed with 23 items including 4 dimensions. The flow chart shown in Fig. 1 illustrates the steps taken to search literature and identify items of the TPB intention scale for cervical cancer screening.

Fig. 1 Flow chart of literature search and initial item identification of TPB scale for cervical cancer screening

Delphi survey

Using a series of questionnaires and evaluations by experts, the Delphi method is a structured method for achieving consensus on a topic. Using this approach, we communicated two rounds of Questionnaires to get feedback from experts and corresponded with them via email and WeChat. The Delphi Questionnaires were administered as online Questionnaires (e-Delphi). On the basis of expert evaluation and discussion, a TPB intention scale for cervical cancer screening was established. The original Delphi method was modified to allow experts to add/modify items.

The research team consisted of 5 members, including 2 Gynecological clinician experts, 2 Nursing associate professors, and 1 nurse in charge, who provided expertise and participated in decision-making and discussions in the development of the questionnaire.

There were three sections in the questionnaire: an introduction, the main body, and details on the experts. (1) The goal and history of this study were mostly discussed in the introduction. Additionally, it had thorough instructions on how to complete the questionnaire. (2) The second section was the body and contained the scale’s evaluation information. It assessed the project’s significance using a five-point Likert scale. According to the five-point Likert scale, 5 was very important, 4 was important, 3 was average, 2 was not very important, and 1 was least important. The expert can express his or her opinion on the item, add, amend, or eliminate the risk factor and explain the pertinent reasons. Items with a score of 4–5 indicated that the expert supported the item. The following criteria must be met for an item to be included: The item was endorsed by 70% of the experts; mean item importance score > 3.5; coefficient of variation < 0.30. (3) Experts' names, positions, and titles were collected among their personal information.

Two rounds of surveys were used to perform the Delphi study. According to a review of the literature, the initial round of questionnaires was created. The study team added and removed some things from the scale based on professional opinions after the initial round of inquiries via email or the social media platform WeChat. Feedback information was provided to the expert members through email and WeChat communication for the second round of survey, and the final cervical cancer screening TPB scale was formed, with a total of 23 items.

Participants

There were 16 experts from six different provinces and regions. The criteria for experts participating in this study were as follows: (1) relevant working years in the field of Gynecology clinical or education ≥ 10 years (2) intermediate title or above; (3) Bachelor degree or above; (4) interested in this research, informed consent and those who can complete two rounds of correspondence. (5) Experts specialized in clinical medicine (gynecology), nursing, or public health.

Data analysis

Data processing and analysis were performed using SPSS26.0 statistical software. The coefficient of variation was reported with the descriptive analysis. The degree of expert opinion dispersion was determined using the coefficient of variation. Frequency and percentage (%) were used to express the count data. The questionnaire recovery rate was used to gauge experts’ enthusiasm, while the expert authority coefficient (Cr) was used to gauge their level of authority. The coefficient of variation (CV) and the Kendall coordination coefficient (W) measure the degree of expert opinion coordination. The lower the coefficient of variation (CV), the better the expert opinion coordination. W denoted the degree to which all experts coordinate across all indicators, and its value ranged from 0 to 1. A statistically significant difference is indicated by P< 0.05 [19].

Ethical consideration

The Jiangnan University School of Medicine Ethics Committee approved this study. All participants provided verbal informed consent.

Validity and reliability

The expert group was made up of university professors, nurses, and clinical Gynecology experts from developed and developing cities across the country, from 9 Hospitals and 2 Universities spread across 6 cities. Delphi research was conducted to demonstrate the validity and reliability of the research. Experts had the authority to add, change, or remove risk factors. Two rounds of investigation were carried out until all expert opinions agreed.