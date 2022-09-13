Using Art to Teach Social Justice

Martinez and Perdue hit it off immediately through their shared commitment to social justice and building community.

“I feel a moral imperative to use my scientific training to help address the injustices I see around me,” Martinez says. Too often, she adds, scientists, activists and artists act in silos when complex social problems require a holistic approach. A sense of hopefulness is also vital, she stresses.

“It can be quite wearing on the spirit to keep going over the statistics for Black infant mortality, or the fact that if you’re Black in this country you’re so much more likely to die at the hands of a police officer,” Martinez says. “We want to Foster a sense of optimism and Stewardship in the students. We’re giving them the freedom to imagine a better world.”

In addition to scientific reports and articles, the seminar Syllabus includes visual media, such as the documentary “John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky”; creative writing, including the Poetry of Ono and the Essays of James Baldwin; and podcasts like the History Channel’s “Tulsa Burning.” Joint classes will be held with the “Fairy Tales and Flourishing” seminar led by Vincent Bruyere, associate Professor of French and Scholar of fairy tales, and “Nonhuman Flourishing” led by Sean Meighoo, associate Professor of comparative literature and a founding member of the Animal Studies Society.

“Whether I’m doing standup comedy, writing or now teaching, I try to be creative as I can with the tools around me,” Perdue says. “Whether I’m doing standup comedy, writing or now teaching, I try to be creative as I can with the tools around me,” Perdue says.

Each week, the students discuss a different justice topic, such as food insecurity, sexual and reproductive health, incarceration and policing, climate change, environmental justice as well as chronic health disparities and infectious diseases. They are then challenged with questions such as, “If you had executive power and Limitless resources to create one policy to address this issue, what would it be?”

Workshops will help the students hone group class projects on their chosen topic, some of which will be presented in December at an Emory Arts and Social Justice Project Showcase and Community Conversation.

“We’re learning from the students as well when it comes to the form the final projects may take,” Perdue says. “My generation got a lot of its news from the Comedy of ‘The Daily Show.’ Today, TikTok and Instagram are big sources of information.”

“When students leave Emory we want them to not only have a solid grounding in critical issues of social justice but also make sure that they are conversant in them,” Martinez says.

“It’s one thing to know information,” she adds. “It’s a completely different thing to be a citizen of the world who can navigate conversations about difficult topics in a comfortable, responsible, respectful way.”

Story and design by Carol Clark. Photos by Kay Hinton.