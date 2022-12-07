Using Art to Address Public Health Issues in Boston and Beyond

Rebekah Moore and Aziza Robinson-Goodnight never expected to be presenting in front of a crowd at the American Public Health Association’s annual expo. But that’s exactly where they found themselves this year, as they presented their latest research to a packed room of public health experts.

Moore is an ethnomusicologist and Assistant Professor of music at Northeastern University; Robinson-Goodnight is a renowned artist, activist, entrepreneur and organizer. Together, the two are also co-leads of a new Northeastern research project that aims to link the arts and public health in an attempt to tackle racial and health inequities. They say artists are more than creators. They’re essential workers, valuable community resources that can improve public health in Boston and beyond, particularly in communities of color.

“We’re actually looking at the arts as preventive care, something that we can actually start seeing some results [from] fairly soon in terms of behavioral health outcomes, behavioral change,” Moore says. “[We] are very committed to the idea that everything gets better when the community gets stronger, so we need to focus on what is creating unease in Boston communities. That’s where our focus should be and what role do artists have in addressing that.”

The project was spawned by a creative collaboration between Moore and Shan Mohammed, a clinical professor in the Bouvé College of Health Sciences and founding director of the master of public health program at Northeastern. Mohammed shared Moore’s interest in spotlighting the role the arts could play in public health, not theoretically but practically.

“If you look at the variety of health issues that we haven’t solved that are complex–chronic disease, substance misuse, mental health issues, infectious diseases–anything where we’re trying to change policy and change health behaviors, artists have such a critical role to play,” Mohammed says.

Moore and Robinson-Goodnight hope to expand their project to include collaborative focus groups with artists and community health center leaders. They hope to spark conversations and connections that can lead to new ways of thinking about the link between the arts and public health. Photos by Vania Arroyo

In 2020, Moore applied for a Tier 1 grant, which is designed to fund interdisciplinary research, with the largest team that has ever applied for such a grant at Northeastern. It included seven faculty and two staff spread across four colleges. There was excitement and energy behind the project. Then, COVID-19 hit.

“These questions became so much more frighteningly relevant because we saw in real time what it means for racism to lead people to die,” Moore says.

