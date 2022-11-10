Usiloquy Dance Design debuts new production ‘Philadholphia’ at Finge Arts Theatre

It fits perfectly! “Philadholphia” features a dance performance called chaat. Explain what chaat is?

Dadiala: Chaat is something I originally choreographed in 2008-2009. The idea was chaat, this street food, has so many complexities. Then we have this powerful medium, the dance style, that is so many centuries old that we’re keeping alive. I wanted to choreograph something that reflected the elements, individual elements that make up a chaat dish: the flavors, the textures, how they are distinct – but also how they all come together harmoniously in the end to make a perfect dish.

“Philadholphia” also features a musical performance by Rini, a New Jersey-based musician who melds her Carnatic music background with western influences. So how did that collaboration with Rini come about?

Dadiala: I had the pleasure of being part of a small, intimate concert where Rini was playing. Rini grew up in a very different part of India than me. She grew up in Chennai, so the language she speaks is very different. Yet it occurred to me that she was doing with Carnatic Classical music, which is again a very distinct, regimented music style, she was doing with it what I have been doing with bharatanatyam all these years. She wants her culture and her musical traditions to be seen for what they are. At the same time she wants to go the extra mile in not alienating diverse audiences. And pushing the music, also that this music can do different things. It can. It doesn’t have to be set in stone. I told Rini the Philadelphia audience is very interested and they are invested in different kinds of art forms. They want to learn more. They want to experiment. They want to investigate. And, You have to be seen here with your fellow musicians and I’m so glad she said yes.