USI men’s basketball suffers a letdown road loss to Chicago State

The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team entered this week as the favorites in its two final games of a lengthy road trip. It was a chance to build a first winning streak and gain some momentum entering December.

Instead, the Screaming Eagles headed back to Evansville with more questions and concerns after a pair of disappointing losses.

USI lost 78-61 on the road Sunday to Chicago State, which entered ranked 352nd out of 363 Division I programs in the KenPom rankings. It was the Cougars’ best win on paper since 2015 — enough of a letdown that USI head Coach Stan Gouard skipped his normal postgame radio interview.

“We got up early and I think our guys got too comfortable with themselves. We let our foot off the gas,” Assistant Coach Chris Moore said in place of Gouard. “We have to be better at maintaining a killer instinct.”

Rough Perimeter defense leads to red-hot shooting for Chicago State

By the time Chicago State knocked down its first 3-pointer, the Cougars had already trailed by as many as 11 points. USI appeared headed on the right track after a tough showing on Wednesday.

But that first three was just the beginning. Chicago State hit eight more in the first half and finished 13-for-29 (44%). The Cougars entered shooting just a hair over 31% from beyond the arc. It was the most 3-pointers USI allowed since 2019.

“We started the game very well defensively in the first 10 or so minutes. But if you don’t continue to do that and let guys hit a couple shots, they get into a rhythm,” Moore said. “All of their shooters got into a feeling. You’re not going to win too many games when you give up 13 threes.”

Five Chicago State players hit multiple 3-pointers as the Cougars shot 50% overall. The Cougars led by as many as 20 points and were up by double digits for the final 16 minutes.

Three opponents – St. Bonaventure, Western Illinois and Chicago State – have made more than half of their total shots against USI this season. Not coincidentally, those were the three games that the Eagles looked the worst. Defense will continue to be something the coaching staff harps on this month.

“You can’t let your offense determine your defensive game,” Moore said. “We need five guys who are in sync in that regard. Our guys do it in spurts and moments. You’ve seen games in the past like Southern Illinois and Bowling Green where they’ve been in sync. Defense is what will help you win.”

USI started strong but couldn’t maintain it

Throughout most of the first half, USI looked to be in the Offensive rhythm it sought. There was a variety of scoring. Shots were falling from outside and in the paint. It allowed the Eagles to climb to that double-digit lead.

However, USI’s offense faded. The Eagles couldn’t answer the Cougars’ hot shooting. They finished a season-low 18% from three and just couldn’t muster many good looks. USI also tied a season-low with 11 assists and was without starting point guard Gary Solomon due to a back injury.

Jelani Simmons (14 points), Tyler Henry (12) and Isaiah Swope (11) were the only players in double figures. Jacob Polakovich was held to a season-low six points. The team’s leading 3-point shooter, Trevor Lakes, didn’t attempt a single shot.

There weren’t many positives, but the play of guards Jeremiah Hernandez and Sam Mervis off the bench could be crucial moving forward. Hernandez, a Chicago native, scored nine points in front of a large number of family and friends. Mervis, a walk-on, saw extended minutes with the injury to Solomon and dished four assists.

“Be ready when your number is called,” Moore said. “If your shot isn’t falling, just bring toughness and heart. Jeremiah and Sam both did that.”

A three-game homestand provides an opportunity to bounce back

After spending the past two weeks on the road, USI will return home for three straight in Screaming Eagles Arena, starting Wednesday against D-III Anderson University. The Eagles also will host Indiana State next Sunday and Saint Mary’s of the Woods on Dec. 15.

While USI will be expected to win handily against a pair of non-DI programs, an upset win against the Sycamores could regain some confidence. But they have to focus on what’s in front of them after these last couple of setbacks.

“The sky is not falling. We’re still a young team with a lot of new guys,” Moore said. “We’ll get back to the drawing board and prepare for the next opponent.”

