USI men’s basketball suffers a letdown road loss to Chicago State

The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team entered this week as the favorites in its two final games of a lengthy road trip. It was a chance to build a first winning streak and gain some momentum entering December.

Instead, the Screaming Eagles headed back to Evansville with more questions and concerns after a pair of disappointing losses.

USI lost 78-61 on the road Sunday to Chicago State, which entered ranked 352nd out of 363 Division I programs in the KenPom rankings. It was the Cougars’ best win on paper since 2015 — enough of a letdown that USI head Coach Stan Gouard skipped his normal postgame radio interview.

“We got up early and I think our guys got too comfortable with themselves. We let our foot off the gas,” Assistant Coach Chris Moore said in place of Gouard. “We have to be better at maintaining a killer instinct.”

