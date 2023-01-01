USI basketball drops first OVC road games at Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. — The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team couldn’t gather any momentum as the first half came to a close. Eastern Illinois got everything it wanted: Stops, buckets, forced turnovers, anything in James Naismith’s basketball dictionary.

Everything.

Saturday’s Matchup looked like two teams in different spots: One coming into its own and the other still looking for what it is. In the 91-80 loss, the Screaming Eagles couldn’t get a stop as the first half ticked away and the deficit grew while the Panthers showed why they’ve now won four in a row.

“We’re very vulnerable in a lot of areas that we’ve been working on since June,” USI Coach Stan Gouard said. “We gotta get everybody to buy into everything we do, not just the parts that are easy. … We often hang our heads when the going gets tough, and that’s not acceptable.”

