USGA boosts GCSAA Conference and Trade Show support

The GCSAA Conference and Trade Show is returning to Orlando and so is #GCITweetUp23.

After a couple virtual years on Zoom, where pretty much everybody was just a face in a rectangle, Golf Course Industry (@GCIMagazine) and Aquatrols (@Aquatrols) are bringing the 12th annual #GCITweetUp and Super Social Media Awards ceremony back to the show floor. We’re excited. We hope you’re excited. It’ll be a blast. See you at the Aquatrols Booth #2373 at 3 pm Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Orange County Convention Center.

And you can still follow along online, too. Because what is a Super Social Media Awards campaign without some social media element? We’ll recognize and honor winners, shared on our Twitter and Facebook accounts Jan. 17-Jan. 26 and beamed to your screens in short videos before bringing together 2021, ’22 and ’23 winners for a special celebration of the last three years in the Theme Park Capital of the World. Hosted by Golf Course Industry managing editor Matt LaWell, the festivities will include live music, drinks and 2023-style camaraderie. The Happy Hour portion of the event begins at 2 pm

Want to nominate a colleague, a friend, or even yourself? Go for it, especially if you think they (or you) use social media to demonstrate leadership, inspire those you work with, share ideas to enhance operations, provide course updates, share messages in creative ways, and, above all else, tell the story of the golf industry in a positive manner.

We’ll Honor folks in the following categories: The John Kaminski Award for Social Media Leadership, Best Overall Use of Social Media, Best Twitter Feed, Best Use of Video, Best Idea Shared and the Conservation Award. And if you want to nominate somebody for some other category, like Rookie of the Year, or Top Drone Operator, or whatever else you can dream up, go right ahead! We’re never locked in to just six awards. (Evidence of that is below in the full list of winners.) Industry professionals who benefit from using social media for work purposes will determine the direction of some awards.

Multiple nominations in the same or different categories are acceptable. The Golf Course Industry editorial staff and a panel of industry experts and educators will make the final selections. Please include the category and appropriate links in emails or DMs sent to editor-in-chief Guy Cipriano at [email protected] or @GCIMagazineGuy, or LaWell at [email protected] or @MattLaWell. Email, tweet or call Cipriano at 216-393-0230 with questions.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Dec. 28.

Past winners

2022

Kaminski Award: Paul LarsenRoyal St. George’s Golf Club, Sandwich, Kent, England,

Best Overall Use of Social Media: Jennifer Torres, Westlake Golf and Country Club, Jackson Township, New Jersey; NC State Turf Pathology Team, Raleigh North Carolina

Best Twitter Feed: John ReillyLongboat Key Club, Longboat Key, Florida; Jeremy BooneSpringdale at Cold Mountain, Canton, North Carolina

Best Use of Video: Mike RollinsSIP, In the van, Everywhere USA

Best Idea Shared: David JonesClub at Indian Springs, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, “Value of playing other golf courses”

Conservation Award: Isaac BreuerAL Gustin Golf Course, Columbia, Missouri

2021

Kaminski Award: Drew Miller and the Brentsville District High School Turfgrass Management ProgramNokesville, Virginia

Best Overall Use of Social Media: James BledgeRoyal Cinque Ports Golf Club, Deal, Kent, England; Ryan CummingsElcona Country Club, Bristol, Indiana

Best Twitter Feed: Dan GroganThe Sagamore Club, Noblesville, Indiana; Jeff SextonEvansville Country Club, Evansville, Indiana; Thad ThompsonTerry Hills Golf Course, Batavia, New York

Best New Program: Morgan CreightonWomen in Turfgrass Management, Alberta, Canada

Best Idea Shared: Trey KempKimley-Horn and Associates, Dallas-Fort Worth, #GolfCourseAerialoftheDay

Rookie of the Year: Matt Shafferhappily retired

Conservation Award: W. Craig WeyandtThe Moorings at Hawks Nest Golf Course, Vero Beach, Florida

2020

Kaminski Award: Tyler BloomSparrows Point Country Club, Baltimore

Best Overall Use of Social Media: Carolinas GCSA Assistants, Liberty, South Carolina; Bill Bergin, Bergin Golf Designs, Atlanta

Best Twitter Feed: Maggie ReiterUniversity of California Cooperative Extension, Fresno, California; Michael VessleyCulver Academies Golf Course, Culver, Indiana

Best Video: Rush Creek Turf, Maple Grove, Minnesota, “Maintenance Monday”

Best Idea Shared on Social Media: Trent ManningAnsley Golf Club, Ansley, Georgia, “Dew Roller”

Conservation Award: Lesley ThomasScarboro Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario

2019

Kaminski Award: Jason HainesPender Harbor Golf Club, Pender Harbour, British Columbia

Best Overall Use of Social Media: Craig BoathCarnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Scotland; Jessica LenihanHayden Lake Country Club, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Best Twitter Feed: Paul Van BurenKanawha Club, Manakin-Sabot, Virginia; Scott RamsayThe Course at Yale, New Haven, Connecticut

Best Blog: Tyler BloomSparrows Point Country Club, Baltimore, Maryland; Kevin ComerStowe Mountain Resort, Stowe, Vermont

Best Use of Video: Ontario GCSA, “Today in Ontario”

Conservation Award: Matthew GourlayColbert Hills, Manhattan, Kansas

2018

Kaminski Award: Matthew WhartonCarolina Golf Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

Best Overall Use of Social Media: Ian Andrew, Ian Andrew Golf Design, Brantford, Ontario; St Andrews Turf Team, St Andrews, Scotland

Best Twitter Feed: Steve HammonTraverse City Golf & Country Club, Traverse City, Michigan; Steve WrightPine Tree Golf Club, Boynton Beach, Florida

Best Blog: Chris HarrimanCattail Creek Country Club, Glenwood, Maryland; Richard JohnstoneNairn Dunbar Golf Links, Nairn, Scotland

Best Use of Video: Atlantic Golf Course Superintendents Association, “Deep Roots”

Megaphone Award for Hurricane Recovery: South Texas Superintendents

Conservation Award: Paul CarterThe Bear Trace at Harrison Bay, Tennessee

2017

Kaminski Award: Chris TritabaughHazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota

Best Overall Use of Social Media: Kyle CallahanVictoria National, Newburgh, Indiana; Steffie SafritTPC Piper Glen, Charlotte, North Carolina

Best Twitter Feed: Matthew MarshSanta Ana Country Club, Santa Ana, California; Sean McCueThe Country Club at Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado; Mike RichardsonUniversity of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Jesse ShaverGull Lake Country Club, Richland, Michigan

Best Blog: Brian Stiehler, Highlands Country Club, Highlands, North Carolina; East Lake Golf Club Agronomy Team, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

Best Video: Phil Scully, Granite Golf Club, Stouffville, Ontario, “It’s Your Course!”; Georgia GCSA, “Golf is Greenspace”

2016

Kaminski Award: Paul CarterThe Bear Trace at Harrison Bay, Harrison, Tennessee

Best Overall Use of Social Media: Rick TegtmeierDes Moines Golf and Country Club, West Des Moines, Iowa; Joe WachterGlen Echo Country Club, St. Louis

Best Twitter Feed: Eric BauerBluejack National, Montgomery, Texas; Paul KochUniversity of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin; Patrick ReinhardtGeorgia Southern University Golf Course, Statesboro, Georgia

Best Blog: Joel KachmarekTacoma Country & Golf Club, Lakewood, Wash.; Brad NovotnyHillendale Country Club, Phoenix, Maryland

Best Video: Graeme RobertsCamberley Heath Golf Club, Surrey, United Kingdom

Megaphone Award for Outstanding Advocacy: Mike HuckIrrigation and Turfgrass Services, Orange County, California

2015

Kaminski Award: Steve CookOakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Best Overall Use of Social Media: Matthew WhartonCarolina Golf Club, Charlotte, North Carolina; Pat O’BrienHyde Park Golf and Country Club, Cincinnati

Best Twitter Feed: Scot Dey, Mission Viejo Country Club, Mission Viejo, California; Kevin Hicks, Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Club, Coeur D’Alene, Idaho; Jason Hooper, Quilchena Golf & Country Club, Richmond, British Columbia

Best Blog: Joey FrancoBrookstone Golf & Country Club, Acworth, Georgia; Adam GarrPlum Hollow Country Club, Southfield, Michigan

Best Video: Georgia GCSA, “Stewards of the Land”

2014

Kaminski Award: Micah WoodsAsian Turfgrass Center

Overall Social Media Program: Nick ChristiansIowa State University; Adam IkamasMiGCSA

Best Use of Facebook: Gary GriggIdaho/Florida; Jason ChennaultTurfgrass World

Best Blog: Jason HainesPender Harbor Golf Club, Madeira Park, British Columbia; Jason VanBuskirkStow Acres Country Club, Stow, Mass.; Tom VlachTPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Best Use of Twitter: Randy SamoffChampions Golf Club, Houston Texas; Ellie Parry, TurfJobs, Loughborough, Leicestershire, England; Justin VanLanduit, Briarwood Country Club, Deerfield, Illinois; Cale BigelowPurdue University

Best Multimedia: Adam GarrPlum Hollow Country Club, Southfield, Michigan; Rick BrandenburgNC State

2013

Kaminski Award: Bill BrownHartefeld National Golf Club, Avondale, Pennsylvania

Outstanding Blogger: Andrew Hardy, Pheasant Run Golf Course, Sharon, Ontario; Dan Meersman, Philadelphia Cricket Club, Philadelphia; Brian BoyerCinnabar Hills Golf Club, San Jose, California

Outstanding Use of Twitter: Chris Tritabaugh, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota; Matthew GourlayColbert Hills, Manhattan, Kansas

Special Achievement in Video/Other: PACE Turf LLC, San Diego, PACE Turf YouTube Videos; Steve Biehl, Naperville Country Club, Naperville, Illinois; GCM Blogging World

2012

Kaminski Award: Darren DavisOlde Florida Golf Club, Naples, Florida

Best of Blogs: Chris TritabaughNorthland Country Club, Duluth, Minnesota; Steve CookOakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; Bill BrownHartefeld National Golf Club, Avondale, Pennsylvania

Innovative Use of Twitter: Greg ShafferElcona Country Club, Bristol, Indiana; David PhippsStone Creek Country Club, Oregon City, Oregon

Excellence in Video: Justin RuizIndian Summer Golf & Country Club, Olympia, Washington